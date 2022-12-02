Sue Shryock Fraley's newly released "And the Birds Still Sing" is a powerful reflection on God's work within each life journey.

"And the Birds Still Sing" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Shryock Fraley is an enjoyable memoir that examines the challenges and victories met along the way.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "And the Birds Still Sing": a nostalgic and uplifting autobiography. "And the Birds Still Sing" is the creation of published author Sue Shryock Fraley.

Fraley shares, "I want to invite you into my journey, one that I'm confident many can relate to on multiple levels. This book that you are about to read was born out of the will of God despite my moments of 'I can't do this, Lord.' During one of my doubting moments, the Lord spoke to me and said, 'Stop saying, "I can't." You are hindering the work I want to do through you. Stand before me as a willing vessel ready to receive.' With that being said and being divinely inspired, I moved forward with what you now hold in your hands.

"Written within the pages of this book are tragedy, heartache, rebellion, and brokenness; but you will find divine appointments, miracles, and triumph as well. As you take part in my journey, I pray that you come away knowing with confidence that God is faithful; God is a healer; God is loving; and God is trustworthy, merciful, and forever constant. Though our journey in life can, at times, be painful and tumultuous, we can be assured of triumphant victory if we continue to follow God's perfect plan.

"In 1 Corinthians 15:57, 'But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Shryock Fraley's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers are transported back to a simpler time.

Fraley reflects on the highs, lows, and in-betweens that have shaped and guided a determined appreciation for God's gifts within the pages of her touching memoir.

