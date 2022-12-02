Stephen Lee's newly released "How To File Your Own Bankruptcy: The Step-by-Step Handbook to Filing Your Own Bankruptcy Petition" is an informative resource.

"How To File Your Own Bankruptcy: The Step-by-Step Handbook to Filing Your Own Bankruptcy Petition" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Lee is a helpful guide that explains a complex process in clear terms so layman can easily complete a bankruptcy petition independently.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How To File Your Own Bankruptcy: The Step-by-Step Handbook to Filing Your Own Bankruptcy Petition": an informative legal discussion on the ins and outs of bankruptcy. "How To File Your Own Bankruptcy: The Step-by-Step Handbook to Filing Your Own Bankruptcy Petition" is the creation of published author Stephen Lee, who has been assisting anyone who chooses self-representation and wants to file their own bankruptcy for over twenty years. He has also assisted persons in administrative advocacy, preparing for administrative hearings, employment relations, wage payments, personnel records, wrongful discharge, and uncontested divorce without minor children.

Lee shares, "How to File Your Own Bankruptcy is the step-by-step handbook to filing your own bankruptcy petition. Chapter 7 bankruptcy, often called the liquidation chapter, is the most common consumer bankruptcy and allows debtors to discharge many of their debts. Under Chapter 13, debtors establish a repayment plan for at least a portion of their debts. The factors that generally prompt people to file for bankruptcy are unemployment, uninsured medical costs, divorce, and large utility debts.

"The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically impacted both the national economy and the financial well-being of countless Americans. Many are facing job loss, furlough, reduction of hours, or other hardships, which directly impact people and lead to the filing of bankruptcy. This book is intended to assist people who wish to file their own bankruptcy petition.

"It will show you how to obtain your three credit reports, the forms you will need to prepare, and file your own bankruptcy; how to obtain your credit-counseling certificate and complete your personal financial management course; what property you can exempt when you file your bankruptcy; and how to locate the US bankruptcy court in your area to file your bankruptcy petition. This is a straightforward easy-to-grasp understanding of how to file your own bankruptcy petition."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Lee's new book affords readers a resource for taking direct control of their financial decisions.

Lee shares in hopes of aiding those in need of taking the steps necessary to complete the bankruptcy process.

