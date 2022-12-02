The Outlet is currently available in the Google Play Store

Introducing The Outlet App, a virtual venue for live entertainment where creators control their live content to the maximum degree and keep 100% of their profits.

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, The Outlet is here. The Outlet App LLC teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create The Outlet.

The Outlet is the first of its kind with features that provide users with full creative and financial control of their live content with their mobile phone. This platform serves as a virtual venue connecting live performers directly with their audience and provides them unlimited options on how they choose to deliver their live content, whether on or off a big stage. From meet and greets, back-stage experiences, dressing room interviews, intimate ocean-side performances, etc. the possibilities are endless.

The Outlet was designed to be a one-stop shop, empowering creators across various genres to perform, promote and profit from their live content on one platform.

Payments are processed inside The Outlet app through STRIPE, one of the most trusted payment processing software applications.

For the audience, basic use of the Outlet is free. For creators the yearly subscription is $50.00 USD or $4.99 USD monthly.

Key features:

User-friendly interface

Creator profiles include 30 second video and image gallery

Options for instant live broadcasting or a future paid event in the same button

Searching events by city, state, genre or creator's name

Promote featured and upcoming events on home screen

Set ticket prices to one's discretion and keep 100% of profits

Use in-app chat to communicate with other users and artists.

Serves as a directory to help users find and attend shows

Visit theoutletapp.com for further information including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

