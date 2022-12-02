Cami Woods's newly released "The Reckoning" is a powerful autobiography that explores the depths of one woman's resilient spirit.

"The Reckoning" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cami Woods is an enjoyable and emotionally charged reflection on the highs and lows of life as the author bares her soul and examines the key experiences that have shaped a life of dedicated faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Reckoning": a gripping memoir that will tug at the heartstrings. "The Reckoning" is the creation of published author Cami Woods.

Woods shares, "A harrowing autobiography depicting the tumultuous life of the author, Cami Woods. Through trials and tribulations, rejections and abandonments, lies and deceits, and abuses of every kind, Cami struggles to find a place to belong and the love that has escaped her.

"With no guidance, Cami makes a series of bad decisions that put her feet on a dangerous path. Being ill-prepared, Cami's life becomes darker as she faces the worst enemy she would ever know. Inching closer and closer to an emotional collapse, Cami grabs ahold of the only faith she has and embarks on a journey to find the truth that would take years to unravel—ultimately discovering the love of a Father she never thought possible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cami Woods's new book takes readers through the peaks and valleys of a challenging, but ultimately, blessed life.

Woods shares in hopes of raising awareness of the long-reaching effects of abuse and the strength one can draw from a true connection with God.

