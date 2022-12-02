Edgardo Noriega III's newly released "The Racer" is an enjoyable children's tale that encourages following one's dreams.

"The Racer" from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgardo Noriega III is an uplifting message for young minds that will entertain while imparting an important life lesson.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Racer": a fun racing adventure. "The Racer" is the creation of published author Edgardo Noriega III.

Noriega shares, "Adam was a young boy with big dreams to one day become a professional race-car driver. He wanted to make his dad proud because he was a race-car fan and showed Adam about the sport. From then on, Adam was hooked. He asked for toy race-cars for Christmas.

"Dreams come true if you believe.

"This book is based on not giving up on your dreams. It will take some time and dedication to keep focused on your goals. But everything starts with a passion, so my question to you is; What is your passion?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edgardo Noriega III's new book will bring readers a lighthearted narrative with a powerful message.

Noriega, an elementary student, shares a charming tale that proves anything can be achieved if one just puts their mind to it.

