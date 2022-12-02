Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,113 in the last 365 days.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan

TOKYO, Dec 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) commenced its sales efforts today for the Japanese-market trim levels of the new GR Corolla--the GR Corolla RZ and GR Corolla RZ "MORIZO Edition" (GR Corolla Morizo Edition)(1)--with purchasing lotteries that run to December 19 for GR Corolla RZ and December 18 for GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Sales of both models are slated to start in early 2023.

When the GR Corolla RZ was unveiled on June 1, TGR announced that the model would go on sale through Toyota vehicle dealers throughout Japan. However, continuing COVID-19 infections and the semiconductor shortage prompted a switch to an online purchasing lottery for an initial 500 units, with additional sales to be considered while monitoring the production situation. For the GR Corolla Morizo Edition, which is a two-seater model with enhanced driving performance, purchasing lottery applications for 70 units can be made at GR Garage locations nationwide(2).

The GR Corolla was developed by putting into practice the concept of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, emphasizing honing cars to win races and making them commercially available. TGR will continue to evolve the GR Corolla by reflecting the knowledge that it gains in its continued participation in motorsports.

(1) The official name of the GR Corolla Morizo Edition is the "GR Corolla RZ 'MORIZO Edition". Also, as a customized vehicle, units must be submitted for physical inspection for first-time registration.
(2) Purchasing lottery applications are not available at the GR Garage FUKUROI previously owned vehicle specialty store

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38317830.html.

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

You just read:

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.