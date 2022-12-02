TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan

TOKYO, Dec 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) commenced its sales efforts today for the Japanese-market trim levels of the new GR Corolla--the GR Corolla RZ and GR Corolla RZ "MORIZO Edition" (GR Corolla Morizo Edition)(1)--with purchasing lotteries that run to December 19 for GR Corolla RZ and December 18 for GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Sales of both models are slated to start in early 2023.

When the GR Corolla RZ was unveiled on June 1, TGR announced that the model would go on sale through Toyota vehicle dealers throughout Japan. However, continuing COVID-19 infections and the semiconductor shortage prompted a switch to an online purchasing lottery for an initial 500 units, with additional sales to be considered while monitoring the production situation. For the GR Corolla Morizo Edition, which is a two-seater model with enhanced driving performance, purchasing lottery applications for 70 units can be made at GR Garage locations nationwide(2).

The GR Corolla was developed by putting into practice the concept of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, emphasizing honing cars to win races and making them commercially available. TGR will continue to evolve the GR Corolla by reflecting the knowledge that it gains in its continued participation in motorsports.

(1) The official name of the GR Corolla Morizo Edition is the "GR Corolla RZ 'MORIZO Edition". Also, as a customized vehicle, units must be submitted for physical inspection for first-time registration.

(2) Purchasing lottery applications are not available at the GR Garage FUKUROI previously owned vehicle specialty store

