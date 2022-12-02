Spectrum Brands' Statement on ASSA ABLOY's Proposed Sale of its Emtek and Smart Residential Business in the U.S. and Canada

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB "Spectrum Brands" or the "Company"))), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today announced that it is more committed and confident than ever that it will complete the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement segment ("HHI") to ASSA ABLOY.

On September 8, 2021, Spectrum Brands announced an agreement to sell HHI to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. On September 15, 2022, the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed a meritless lawsuit to block the closing of the HHI sale. On December 2, 2022, ASSA ABLOY announced an agreement to sell its Emtek and the Smart Residential Business in the U.S. and Canada to Fortune Brands, a strong and experienced player in the home hardware and security markets.

David Maura, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have always firmly believed that the sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY will first and foremost benefit consumers and presents no competition concerns. In ASSA ABLOY's hands, HHI will be better able to keep up with the fierce competition across today's home security marketplace and bring consumers better innovation and product choice. We continue to strongly disagree with the DOJ's position, but in order to ensure that consumers do not lose out on the substantial benefits that will result from the sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY, the comprehensive proposal announced today was made to resolve DOJ's purported concerns. The sale of these strong businesses to Fortune Brands will fully and completely resolve any conceivable competitive concerns and will further benefit consumers by enabling Fortune Brands to bring even stronger competition to all segments of the residential security market. We were confident before, and are even more confident now, that we will prevail in the DOJ lawsuit and successfully close our sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY."

Both the sale of HHI and the divestitures to Fortune Brands are expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2023 after the successful defense against the DOJ.

