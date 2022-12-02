mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. "BLUE FANTASY 2022" Starts on December 1st, 2022

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces "BLUE FANTASY 2022", a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel's concept of "TOKYO WAVES" and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold "BLUE FANTASY 2022" from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023.

The "City of Lights" artwork from the entrance to the elevators on the first floor will be transformed into midnight blue, representing "TOKYO WAVES" to fascinate guests. The holiday season will be further enlivened by the beautiful sounds of violins, harps, flutes, acoustic guitars, and other instruments in an open space against a sparkling nightscape. The open lobby on the 16th floor will also be illuminated in midnight blue, with shimmering wave patterns and high-quality music. It creates a magical space as if you were in the world of fantasy and sparkling waves (WAVES). Furthermore, an Instagram campaign will also be held to win an original "BLUE FANTASY 2022" sticker. In addition, there will be four special live performances, "Showcase," a day in the lobby to bring the holiday season to life. The Showcase will last five days, from December 21st to December 25th.

Moreover, the "Romeo & Juliet" lunch and dinner program at the restaurant "Chef's Theatre" will also be presented in a special version for four days from December 22nd. The lunch will be offered with meat and fish, two main dishes, while the dinner is a special menu featured with premium ingredients such as caviar, hairy crabs, and Wagyu beef loin. With the eternal classic of Romeo and Juliet, mesm Tokyo invites guests to enjoy a unique and elegant moment with their loved one with a beautiful love story.

Finally, as in the previous year, a portion of the proceeds from "BLUE FANTASY 2022" will be donated to the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology. The university is involved in efforts to preserve the marine environment of Tokyo Bay, including water quality monitoring and biological surveys of the Takeshiba Tidal Flat in WATERS takeshiba, where mesm Tokyo is located.

Reservations:

Phone: +81-3-5777-1111

Email: reservation@mesm.jp

