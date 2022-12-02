Submit Release
Ozys joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 8

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed an NCP (node council partner) with Ozys and welcomed the company as one of 40 WONDERS, the governance partners of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Ozys, blockchain leader actively developing products in all areas of blockchain such as DeFi, Mainnet, Bridge, Custody, AMM has joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 8.

WONDERS, also known as NCP(Node Council Partner), validates the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX and maintains the connections of the additional nodes to stably operate the Mainnet. The unique identification number from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, taking a crucial role in keeping the security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

Ozys is a blockchain technology company that developed Korea's first decentralized exchange Allbit and the interchain protocol Orbit Chain using IBC(Inter-Blockchain Communication). Ozys is known for developing blockchain services for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche and more. Ozys and its experience in the blockchain industry will significantly contribute to the better interoperability between WEMIX3.0 and other blockchains.

 

 

