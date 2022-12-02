Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,048 in the last 365 days.

Skanska renovates and expands office building in Pennsylvania, USA, for USD 63M, about SEK 630M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to renovate and expand an office facility in Pennsylvania, USA. The contract is worth USD 63M, about SEK 630M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in May 2024.

For further information please contact:

Cynthia Eng,
SVP Head of USA Communications Shared Services,
Skanska USA,
tel +1 (917) 438 4500

Matti Kataja,
Press Officer,
Skanska AB,
tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media,
tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-renovates-and-expands-office-building-in-pennsylvania-usa-for-usd-63m-about-sek-630m-301692307.html

SOURCE Skanska

You just read:

Skanska renovates and expands office building in Pennsylvania, USA, for USD 63M, about SEK 630M

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.