Incarcerated Person Walks Away From Delta Conservation Camp

Suisun City. – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Raul Mejia, an offender who walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, December 1, 2022.  

Mejia, 22, was discovered missing at approximately 7:35 p.m. during an evening count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Mejia is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Mejia was received by CDCR from Los Angeles County in August 2022 with a seven year, 8 month sentence for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle and attempting to prevent/dissuade a witness against testifying.

Anyone who sees Mejia or has knowledge of their whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 911 or the following CDCR staff: Camp Commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov.

