Endodontic Consumables Market Share, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

Endodontic consumables are medical devices used in dental operations to investigate and treat dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the teeth roots. It includes root canal therapy for fractured teeth, cracked teeth, dental trauma, and endodontic retreatment as standard procedures. These treatment approaches are executed with scalers, motors, lasers, handpieces, obturators filling materials, regenerative cement blocks, shapers, and permanent sealers. Endodontic consumables help protect teeth against inflammation, damage, and infections produced by arterioles, nerves, lymphatic tissue, fibrous tissue, and venules. Apart from this, they assist in providing greater protection against file separation or deformation and better cutting efficiency; therefore, endodontic consumables are utilized to prevent traumatic dental injuries.

๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The global endodontic consumables market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and other chronic dental issues, including gum disease, dental crack, and cavities. Additionally, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding oral hygiene and the growing need to prevent the risk of dental diseases is propelling the demand for endodontic consumables. Moreover, government initiatives and investment in research and development (R&D) activities for manufacturing different endodontic consumable devices are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of improved electronic apex locators, obturation devices, digital radiography, ultrasonic units with endodontic tips, and surgical microscopes are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for dental treatment, especially amongst the geriatric population, ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and the requirement of dentistry to perform several dental practices are positively stimulating the market growth.

๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

The competitive landscape of the endodontic consumables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Brasseler USA

โ€ข COLTENE Group

โ€ข Dentsply Sirona

โ€ข DiaDent, EdgeEndo

โ€ข FKG Dentaire SA

โ€ข Ivoclar Vivadent AG

โ€ข Mani Inc.

โ€ข Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

โ€ข Septodont Holding.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

The report has segmented the endodontic consumables market on the basis of breakup by consumable type, material, end-user and region.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Handheld RC File

โ€ข Rotary File

โ€ข Obturator

โ€ข Permanent Endodontic Sealer

โ€ข Others

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น:

โ€ข Stainless-steel File

โ€ข Alloy File

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—จ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ:

โ€ข Dental Clinic

โ€ข Dental Hospital and Dental Academic Research Institute

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

