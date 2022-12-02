Endodontic Consumables Market Share, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled“𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global endodontic consumables market size reached US$ 500.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

Endodontic consumables are medical devices used in dental operations to investigate and treat dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the teeth roots. It includes root canal therapy for fractured teeth, cracked teeth, dental trauma, and endodontic retreatment as standard procedures. These treatment approaches are executed with scalers, motors, lasers, handpieces, obturators filling materials, regenerative cement blocks, shapers, and permanent sealers. Endodontic consumables help protect teeth against inflammation, damage, and infections produced by arterioles, nerves, lymphatic tissue, fibrous tissue, and venules. Apart from this, they assist in providing greater protection against file separation or deformation and better cutting efficiency; therefore, endodontic consumables are utilized to prevent traumatic dental injuries.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/endodontic-consumables-market/requestsample

𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global endodontic consumables market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and other chronic dental issues, including gum disease, dental crack, and cavities. Additionally, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding oral hygiene and the growing need to prevent the risk of dental diseases is propelling the demand for endodontic consumables. Moreover, government initiatives and investment in research and development (R&D) activities for manufacturing different endodontic consumable devices are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of improved electronic apex locators, obturation devices, digital radiography, ultrasonic units with endodontic tips, and surgical microscopes are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for dental treatment, especially amongst the geriatric population, ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and the requirement of dentistry to perform several dental practices are positively stimulating the market growth.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4204&method=1

𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the endodontic consumables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Brasseler USA

• COLTENE Group

• Dentsply Sirona

• DiaDent, EdgeEndo

• FKG Dentaire SA

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Mani Inc.

• Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Septodont Holding.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the endodontic consumables market on the basis of breakup by consumable type, material, end-user and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Handheld RC File

• Rotary File

• Obturator

• Permanent Endodontic Sealer

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹:

• Stainless-steel File

• Alloy File

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿:

• Dental Clinic

• Dental Hospital and Dental Academic Research Institute

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4204&flag=C

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Nanosensors Market

Healthcare Rcm Outsourcing Market

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.