US Generic Injectables Market 2022 | Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The US Generic Injectables Market is expected to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.21% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗨𝗦 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the US generic injectables market size reached US$ 16.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.21% during 2022-2027.

Injectables refer to medication delivery tools that are generally used by healthcare professionals for drug administration into the body. They are widely used as a preferred alternative to oral drugs since injectables are quick in delivering drugs selectively to a specific body part while improving the efficacy of the dosage. Generic injectables are bioequivalent of branded injectables that are manufactured after the expiration of the patent of proprietary injectables. The demand for generic injectables is rising in the US since they are identical in terms of dosage, same active ingredients, side effects, route of administration, strength and quality.

𝗨𝗦 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The market in the US is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for affordable injectables among the masses. This is supported by the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders due to the sedentary lifestyles led by individuals. Moreover, the increasing funding activities by major players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities for the development of differentiated generic injectables are further creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, several initiatives undertaken by the US government for providing support to key manufacturers and sellers are positively influencing the market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process is acting as a major growth-inducing factor across the country. Other factors, including the easy availability of generic injectables via online and offline pharmacies, patent expiration of several blockbuster injectables and the widespread awareness regarding the cost-efficiency of these injectables, are also favorably impacting the market growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the US generic injectables market on the basis of therapeutic area, containers, distribution channel, end user and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮:

• Oncology

• Anesthesia

• Anti-infectives

• Parenteral Nutrition

• Cardiovascular

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀:

• Vials

• Ampoules

• Premix

• Prefilled Syringes

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Hospitals

• Retail Pharmacy

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

