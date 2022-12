US Generic Injectables Market 2022 | Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The US Generic Injectables Market is expected to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.21% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titledย โ€œ๐—จ๐—ฆ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ,โ€ the US generic injectables market size reached US$ 16.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.21% during 2022-2027.

Injectables refer to medication delivery tools that are generally used by healthcare professionals for drug administration into the body. They are widely used as a preferred alternative to oral drugs since injectables are quick in delivering drugs selectively to a specific body part while improving the efficacy of the dosage. Generic injectables are bioequivalent of branded injectables that are manufactured after the expiration of the patent of proprietary injectables. The demand for generic injectables is rising in the US since they are identical in terms of dosage, same active ingredients, side effects, route of administration, strength and quality.

๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-generic-injectables market/request sample

๐—จ๐—ฆ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The market in the US is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for affordable injectables among the masses. This is supported by the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders due to the sedentary lifestyles led by individuals. Moreover, the increasing funding activities by major players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities for the development of differentiated generic injectables are further creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, several initiatives undertaken by the US government for providing support to key manufacturers and sellers are positively influencing the market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process is acting as a major growth-inducing factor across the country. Other factors, including the easy availability of generic injectables via online and offline pharmacies, patent expiration of several blockbuster injectables and the widespread awareness regarding the cost-efficiency of these injectables, are also favorably impacting the market growth.

๐—–๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=816&method=1

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

The report has segmented the US generic injectables market on the basis of therapeutic area, containers, distribution channel, end user and region.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ:

โ€ข Oncology

โ€ข Anesthesia

โ€ข Anti-infectives

โ€ข Parenteral Nutrition

โ€ข Cardiovascular

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

โ€ข Vials

โ€ข Ampoules

โ€ข Premix

โ€ข Prefilled Syringes

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—น:

โ€ข Hospitals

โ€ข Retail Pharmacy

๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=816&flag=C

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:

Hiv Drugs Marketย

Influenza Vaccine Market

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.