2023/2024 Admission to IFTM Bachelor’s Degree Programmes Now Opens to Mainland Non-Gaokao Applicants

MACAU, December 2 - Merit-based Direct Admission

Approved by the Ministry of Education, IFTM recruits non-Gaokao fresh graduates from high schools in the Mainland or outside China following the international curriculum. Eligible mainland applicants have to submit their international curriculum qualifications or results of public examinations for review. Applicants ineligible for direct admission will be interviewed and admitted in a merit-based approach. Applications for bachelor’s degree programmes (English medium) are now open until 30 June 2023. Scholarships will be awarded to applicants with an outstanding academic performance. Please visit our webpage https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission or scan the QR code for details.

Ideal Prospect in Hospitality and Tourism

IFTM is a higher education institution that offers the most diverse programmes in hospitality and tourism management in Macao, boasting an international teaching faculty and English learning environment. The curriculum emphasises a complementary balance of practical and theoretical aspects, with the most up-to-date pedagogy. Solid theoretical learnings enriched by practical experience and internships lay a strong foundation for students to seek career development or further study in master’s degree programmes.

Worldwide Recognitions and Leading Player in Macao

IFTM has been ranked 1st in Macao, 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject of Hospitality and Leisure Management. In 2000, IFTM became the first education institution to attain the UNWTO.TedQual certification in tourism education by United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Currently, IFTM has the greatest number of certified bachelor’s degree programmes worldwide. It is also the first higher education institution in the world to pass the International Quality Review (IQR) of UK's Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), and has received reaccreditation ever since.

Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme

IFTM has reached programme articulation agreements with leading Swiss higher education institutions. Under the scheme, students in Hotel Management will be entitled to dual bachelor’s degree certifications respectively from the chosen Swiss institution and IFTM upon completion of the required courses and internships.

For inquiries, please call 8598-1442 or email the Admission and Registration Division at admission@iftm.edu.mo.