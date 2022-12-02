Fairplay Ventures Announces Appointment of New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairplay Ventures Inc. (“FPY” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FPY.P) announces the resignation of Andriyko Herchak and appointment of Bruno Amadi to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Herchak has tendered his resignation to pursue other business interests, and the Company is very grateful for his invaluable leadership, support and guidance.



Mr. Amadi brings over 40 years of capital markets and corporate governance experience by virtue of his former position as Partner at KPMG LLP. Mr. Amadi held a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and a Fellowship Chartered Professional Accountant designation, and has been actively involved in over 90 mergers, acquisitions and diversiture transactions in Canada and internationally across a variety of industries.

“We are very pleased to have Bruno join our team" said Nicholas Meyer, CEO of FPY. "Bruno brings decades of experience in capital markets and corporate governance, and an extensive network of contacts across many industries which will be of great benefit to the Company.”

About Fairplay Ventures Inc.

Fairplay Ventures has not commenced commercial operations and the Company currently has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange Manual, until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a prosposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For further information please contact:

Nicholas Meyer

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 905-483-0561

Email: nmeyer@canadianlifesettlements.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward‐looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions asthey relate to the Company, including the Company’s goal of completing a Qualifying Transaction, are intended to identify forward‐looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐ looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward‐looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: appointment and resignation of directors; reliance on key personnel in the development of the Company and completion of a Qualifying Transaction; receipt of applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approval of a Qualifying Transaction; changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward‐looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward‐ looking information. The forward‐looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.