Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market

Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings

DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA)

Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees to its growing business, increasing headcount by over 20% to 36,000 since the beginning of 2022

Arcadis’ Simon Bimpson to lead Arcadis DPS Group, and current DPS’ Chief Executive, Frank Keogh to take on the role of strategic advisor

Amsterdam, 2 December 2022 – Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets has today announced it has completed the acquisition of DPS, a leading consultancy, engineering and construction management company for Life Sciences and Semiconductor facilities. The acquisition, which was announced on 5 October 2022, comes after five years of successful collaboration between both organizations and two months after Arcadis completed the purchase of IBI Group. DPS (to be renamed as Arcadis DPS Group) will become part of Arcadis’ Places GBA, providing clients with a one-stop, full-service provider across the entire spectrum of the built environment.

The Irish headquartered business has a strong presence in North America and Europe, and long-standing client relationships with the world’s largest pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing companies. Arcadis and DPS already collaborate closely together, including supporting Bristol Myers Squibb develop a new cell therapy facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park in the Netherlands. With this acquisition, Arcadis will increase its talent base by 2,850 people, achieve a leading position in the high growth, hi-tech industrial manufacturing facilities markets and create an integrated full-service offering for clients.

Simon Bimpson, currently leading Arcadis’ Resilience Business Area in the UK and Ireland will assume the role of President, Arcadis DPS Group, responsible for performance and integration. Frank Keogh will step down as DPS’ Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect and take on a role as strategic advisor, supporting Simon and the integration team to transition DPS’ people, projects and systems to Arcadis. It is expected the integration process will be completed before the end of 2023.

Peter Oosterveer, Chief Executive Officer, Arcadis said:

“The DPS acquisition showcases yet another significant milestone for Arcadis’ business of delivering a seamless and full service offering to clients. With a strong focus on life-improving sciences, advanced facilities of the future and commitment to sustainability, DPS echoes Arcadis’ passion for improving quality of life, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the team.



“I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and crucial role in positioning DPS as a leading global player in the market. I look forward to working closely with him and Simon as we integrate both businesses and maximize the client opportunities that lie ahead.”

Frank Keogh, Chief Executive Officer, DPS said:

“Over the past few years, we have grown our business into a leader in Life Sciences and Advanced Technology across North America and Europe. I am proud to be taking DPS to the next level, joining forces with Arcadis and combining our strengths, expertise, and talent. I look forward to working closely with Simon as we transition to the new business and offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for our clients.”

