Vacuum Interrupters Market Size to Boost USD$3.2 billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.3% - IndustryARC

Based on the application in the Vacuum Interrupters Market, the Circuit Breaker is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Vacuum Interrupters Market size is forecast to reach US$3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to factors such as upgradation and modernization of infrastructure for safe & secure electrical power distribution systems, expansion of power transmission systems and increasing rate of industrialization & urbanization. The demand for Vacuum Interrupters is growing due to their widespread applications as they use electrical contacts which are used in making generator circuit breakers, utility power transmission systems, power distribution systems and electrical arc furnace applications. Additionally, as an electrical arc furnace is contained within the interrupter, switchgear-using vacuum interrupters are very compact in comparison to switchgear-using sulfur hexachloride as electrical arc furnace suppression medium due to higher dielectric strength and a higher rate of rising of recovery voltage. Due to these factors and better applicability, the Vacuum Interrupters Industry Outlook is positively changing.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vacuum Interrupters Market highlights the following areas -

1. In the Vacuum Interrupters market report, the 0-15kv segment is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to technological advancements, rapid usage of switchgear and its wide range of applications across various industry verticals.

2. Based on the application in the Vacuum Interrupters Market, the Circuit Breaker is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to infrastructure developments, growing manufacturing industries and urbanization in developing countries.

3. The APAC region had the largest share in the global Vacuum Interrupters Market size, owing to factors such as the presence of major manufacturers, rapid economic growth over the recent years and growing electricity demand in the region.

Segmental Analysis:

Vacuum Interrupters Market Segment Analysis - By Rated Voltage : By Rated Voltage, the 0-15kV segment in the Vacuum Interrupters Market report is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Vacuum Interrupters Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Based on Application, the Circuit Breakers in Vacuum Interrupters Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Vacuum Interrupters Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : APAC region dominated the global Vacuum Interrupters Market with a market share of 46% in 2021 and is also expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vacuum Interrupters Industry are -

1. Eaton

2. Siemens

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

4. ABB Electrification

5. Reliance Power

