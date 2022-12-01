Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,096 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs Governing Board

TEXAS, December 1 - December 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Holland Harper to the Governing Board of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. TDHCA is responsible for promoting and preserving homeownership, financing the development of affordable rental housing, supporting community and energy assistance programs, and other functions.

Holland Harper of Paris is Chief Development Officer of Harrison, Walker and Harper, LLC, a project management, construction, and engineering company established in Paris in 1887. He is a member of the Design Build Institute of America, the American Institute of Constructors, and the Society of American Military Engineers. He is a member of the Paris ISD Career and Technology Education Advisory Board and the Texas A&M Commerce Engineering Board. Harper serves as Treasurer on the board of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, having received an honorable discharge in 2008. Harper received an undergraduate degree in International Studies from Austin College in Sherman and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M-Commerce. He also graduated from the Owner/President Management Program and the Graduate School of Design Executive Education at Harvard University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs Governing Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.