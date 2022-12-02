India Tyre Market Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Top Companies, Industry Overview and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The India Tyre Market is expected to reach 221.8 million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the India tyre market size reached 182 million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 221.8 million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2027.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The expanding automotive sector and the escalating demand for enhanced comfort while driving among individuals are primarily stimulating the India tyre market. Apart from this, the inflating investments by several leading manufacturers in product innovations are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising sales of personal automobiles among consumers, owing to their inflating disposable income levels, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing technological advancements and the widespread adoption of advanced techniques in the manufacturing processes are also propelling the market growth across the country. Moreover, the increasing need for heavy-duty vehicles among numerous industries, including construction, defense, agriculture, etc., the elevating infrastructural development projects to connect rural and urban locations, and extensive R&D activities are expected to fuel the India tyre market over the forecasted period.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

A tyre is a thick, ring-shaped, and pneumatically inflated structure widely used in the manufacturing of various types of vehicles that generally consist of a sidewall, bead filler, bundle, carcass, cap piles, edge cover, tread, body ply, inner liner mounted over a wheel rim to act as a cushion, etc. These components are usually formed together to provide smooth transactions between the wheel and the surface. In line with this, a tyre is produced by using synthetic or natural rubber, carbon black, wire, fabric, etc. It is specifically designed to support vehicle load, transmit traction, reduce vibrations, create torque, and brake forces to the road surface, absorb road shocks, maintain the direction of travel smoothly, etc.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

• MRF Limited

• CEAT Limited

• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

• Apollo Tyres Ltd.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the India tyre market on the basis of vehicle type, OEM and replacement segment, domestic production and imports, radial and bias tyres, tube and tubeless tyres, tyre size, price segment and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Two Wheelers

• Three Wheelers

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Off the Road

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗢𝗘𝗠 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:

• OEM Tyres

• Replacement Tyres

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

• Domestic Production

• Imports

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲𝘀:

• Bias Tyres

• Radial Tyres

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲𝘀:

• Tube Tyres

• Tubeless Tyres

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:

• Low

• Medium

• High

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

