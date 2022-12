India Tyre Market Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Top Companies, Industry Overview and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The India Tyre Market is expected to reach 221.8 million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titledย โ€œ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ,โ€ the India tyre market size reached 182 million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 221.8 million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2027.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The expanding automotive sector and the escalating demand for enhanced comfort while driving among individuals are primarily stimulating the India tyre market. Apart from this, the inflating investments by several leading manufacturers in product innovations are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising sales of personal automobiles among consumers, owing to their inflating disposable income levels, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing technological advancements and the widespread adoption of advanced techniques in the manufacturing processes are also propelling the market growth across the country. Moreover, the increasing need for heavy-duty vehicles among numerous industries, including construction, defense, agriculture, etc., the elevating infrastructural development projects to connect rural and urban locations, and extensive R&D activities are expected to fuel the India tyre market over the forecasted period.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„:

A tyre is a thick, ring-shaped, and pneumatically inflated structure widely used in the manufacturing of various types of vehicles that generally consist of a sidewall, bead filler, bundle, carcass, cap piles, edge cover, tread, body ply, inner liner mounted over a wheel rim to act as a cushion, etc. These components are usually formed together to provide smooth transactions between the wheel and the surface. In line with this, a tyre is produced by using synthetic or natural rubber, carbon black, wire, fabric, etc. It is specifically designed to support vehicle load, transmit traction, reduce vibrations, create torque, and brake forces to the road surface, absorb road shocks, maintain the direction of travel smoothly, etc.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

โ€ข MRF Limited

โ€ข CEAT Limited

โ€ข JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

โ€ข Apollo Tyres Ltd.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

The report has segmented the India tyre market on the basis of vehicle type, OEM and replacement segment, domestic production and imports, radial and bias tyres, tube and tubeless tyres, tyre size, price segment and region.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Two Wheelers

โ€ข Three Wheelers

โ€ข Passenger Cars

โ€ข Light Commercial Vehicles

โ€ข Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

โ€ข Off the Road

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ข๐—˜๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:

โ€ข OEM Tyres

โ€ข Replacement Tyres

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐——๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:

โ€ข Domestic Production

โ€ข Imports

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€:

โ€ข Bias Tyres

โ€ข Radial Tyres

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ง๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€:

โ€ข Tube Tyres

โ€ข Tubeless Tyres

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Small

โ€ข Medium

โ€ข Large

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:

โ€ข Low

โ€ข Medium

โ€ข High

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข North India

โ€ข East India

โ€ข West and Central India

โ€ข South India

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

