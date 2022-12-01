12/1/22 – ADDITIONAL MAUNA LOA ERUPTION CLOSURES ANNOUNCED

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: December 1, 2022

ADDITIONAL MAUNA LOA ERUPTION CLOSURES ANNOUNCED

(HILO) – Effective immediately, due to continuing volcanic activity on Mauna Loa, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed all hunting in the portion of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area.

This area is known as the “slice” and the closure is until further notice.

