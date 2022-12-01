Submit Release
12/1/22 – ADDITIONAL MAUNA LOA ERUPTION CLOSURES ANNOUNCED

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  December 1, 2022

ADDITIONAL MAUNA LOA ERUPTION CLOSURES ANNOUNCED

(HILO) – Effective immediately, due to continuing volcanic activity on Mauna Loa, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed all hunting in the portion of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area.

This area is known as the “slice” and the closure is until further notice.

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

