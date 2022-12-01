Submit Release
12/1/22 – CALL TO ARTISTS FOR HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION STAMP CONTEST

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  December 1, 2022

CALL TO ARTISTS FOR HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION STAMP CONTEST

Artwork sought featuring sandgrouse and native land snails

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is issuing a call to artists for submittals to the annual art contest for the 2023-24 Hawai’i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp.

The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement for Hawai‘i state hunting licensees while the game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps will also be available to stamp collectors.

As in previous years, the stamp contest seeks artwork featuring one of two species:

  • The Game Bird Stamp will feature the chestnut-bellied sandgrouse (Pterocles exustus). The chestnut-bellied sandgrouse is native to Africa and Asia and is an introduced game bird on Hawaiʻi Island. It can fly against the strongest Waimea winds and make diurnal migrations mauka to makai to collect water.

 

  • The Wildlife Conservation Stamp will feature kāhuli, Hawaiian land snails. Hawaiʻi once harbored over 750 species of land snails, almost all of which were unique to individual islands. These jewels of nature and culture are important components of island ecosystems from mauka to makai, and come in a variety of spectacular colors, shell shapes, and sizes.

 

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS 

SETTING: Hawai‘i habitat

SIZE: Completed painting with a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp)

MEDIUM: Oil or acrylic

ENTRY: Completed oil or acrylic painting or an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting

DEADLINE: All entries must be received by February 25, 2023. Notification of the winner will be made in March 2023.

SHIPPING FEE: All paintings sent must be accompanied by a $35.00 fee, to cover the cost of returning artwork. If a check is not included, you will need to come to the Administration office to pick up your artwork. Checks are to be made payable to the DLNR.  Otherwise, a photo, print, or photocopy of an original painting may be sent with no fee (see application form).

PAYMENTS: The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000. The winner of the Conservation Stamp will also get a behind-the-scenes tour (for themselves and 10 family or friends) of a captive rearing snail lab.

Funds from Hawaii Wildlife Conservation Stamp sales go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitat, and to manage the states hunting program.

Last year revenues from both stamps were used to cover some of the costs of maintaining hunting units and to add game bird and game mammal hunting opportunities where possible. Proceeds from the sales of wildlife conservation stamps will also provide funds for the annual lease rental of the Lānaʻi Cooperative Game Management Area and several other hunting leases while also supporting wildlife diversity programs.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

Application form: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2022/11/FY23-24-artist-application.pdf

For more information, contact Jason Omick at [email protected] or (808) 347-6869.

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

12/1/22 – CALL TO ARTISTS FOR HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION STAMP CONTEST

