Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market to Surge USD 2770.93 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook

The upsurge in concern regarding the safety and security of people have boosted the demand for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle among consumers. The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles have many features such as engine productivity, improved fuel efficiency and minimal vehicle accidents. These are some potential benefits expected to increase the demand of these vehicles and drive the market's growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market was valued at USD 2056.11 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2770.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

A semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are those vehicles that can decelerate and accelerate and can stop without any human interference. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles may be capable to park themselves and may be capable to keep in lane without any human intervention, but they are not self-driving. In most cases, in these vehicles, drivers must always keep their hands on the wheel.

The increasing need for more efficient and safer driving systems promotes the growth of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. Numerous technological advancements have aided in fostering a favorable market growth environment. Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN), GPS, 5G delivery model, and vehicle-to-vehicle technology have improved the driving experience. Also, numerous regional governments have placed stringent laws regarding driving and safety further encouraging companies to offer advanced technologies in their automobiles.

Competitive Landscape

The Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Valeo (France)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Tesla (U.S.)

Magna International Inc, (Canada)

Waymo LLC (U.S.)

BMW (Germany),

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

General Motors (U.S.)

Audi AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (India)

DENSO Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Technological advancement

The surging technological advancement of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles has augmented the integration with related technologies, thus growing efficiency by reducing the human error. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles can upsurge the efficiency of vehicles because they would deliver updates, connected vehicles and real-time traffic improved driving assistance systems. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles also deliver the ability to indulge in smart driving, which aid in changing the routes accordingly. These are some of the major factors expected to create immense opportunity for the market's growth.

Integration of new technologies

Major manufacturers of vehicles are trying to create driverless vehicles by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. The increasing demand to integrate new technologies in automobiles is generally driven by government programs to increase safety and security of consumer. Moreover, the integration of AI-based cameras is growing product demand among consumers and contributing to the expansion of the market. The market for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expanding owing to a rise in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and create ample opportunities for the market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Industry Research

By Component

Camera

Radar

Ultrasonic

Sensor

By ADAS Features

Lane Assist

Crash Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Smart Park Assist

Cross Traffic Alert

By Automation Level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Propulsion

ICE

By Application

Transportation

Logistics Military and Defence

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing demand of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety and security purposes

The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles have many features such as engine productivity, improved fuel efficiency and minimal vehicle accidents. These are some potential benefits expected to increase the demand of these vehicles and drive the market's growth.

Reduced fuel consumption

Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are highly fuel-efficient vehicles because these vehicles can accelerate and decelerate more proficiently than a human driver, decreasing fuel consumption. As a result fuel efficient property, increase the demand of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle which are expected to upsurge the revenue growth of the market, Furthermore, observable profits such as less carbon monoxide emissions and to reductions in fuel use will contribute to the sustainability and environmental goals.

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market in terms of market revenue and will continue to flourish its governance during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for safer and fuel-efficient vehicles in this region. The increase in various issues concerning vehicle safety and rapid rise in the sales of automobiles will likely to boost the market growth rate.

Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest developing regions during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the growing investment on global technology innovators. Moreover, high production and sales of luxury vehicles and the technological advancement will likely to drive the market growth rate.

