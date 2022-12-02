Nano-Metal Oxides Market Size to Boost USD $11.7 billion By 2026 | CAGR 9.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing personal care and cosmetic sector act as a driver for the Nano-Metal Oxides Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nano-Metal Oxides Market size is forecast to reach $11.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026 forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for nano-metal oxides such as titanium dioxide, graphene, and silicon dioxide from various end-use industries including electronics, medical, chemical, and cosmetics. Due to its exceptional characteristics, such as flame retardancy, chemical resistance, surface appearance, optical clarity, and dimensional stability, the market for nano-metal oxides is seeing an increase in demand. The rapid growth of the electrical & electronics industry has increased the demand for nanomaterial metal oxides; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing medical & healthcare industry is also expected to drive the nano-metal oxides industry substantially during the forecast period.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nano-Metal Oxides Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the nano-metal oxides market, because of its growing application in various industries such as electronics, medicine, automobile, and cosmetics, due to its extensive properties such as heat resistance, insulation, corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, anti-reflection, and electro chromaticity.

2. Electronic products are widely using nano-metal oxides for manufacturing chips, batteries, transistors, and more. According to United States International Trade Commission, the total exports of electronic products grew by $7.9 billion to $268 billion in 2017 in the U.S. Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing demand for electronic products will further drive the market growth.

3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries such as electronics and automotive have been negatively affected, which is hampering the nano-metal oxides market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The silica (SiO2) segment held the largest share in the nano-metal oxides market in 2020 and is expected to growth at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. The extensive usage of SiO2 in the manufacture of paints, plastics, batteries, cosmetics, glass, and rubber is expected to augment growth.

2. North America region held the largest share in the nano-metal oxides market in 2020 up to 34%, owing to support from the national governments and investment in the respective domestic markets in the region. The rising application of nano-metal oxides in various end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is the main factor behind the dominance of the North American nanomaterials market.

3. The electrical and electronics segment held the largest share in the nano-metal oxides market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2021-2026, due to its various characteristics, such as electrical and thermal conductivity, magnetic properties, and mechanical strength, its extensive use in the electronic industry as pressure sensor materials.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nano-Metal Oxides Industry are -

1. Nanoshel LLC

2. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

3. American Elements

4. Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd

5. Diamon-Fusion International Inc



