Visionary Integration Professionals Adds Red Hat to Strategic Partnership Portfolio

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP), a nationally recognized technology solutions and services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Red Hat to be featured as an approved reseller included in the Software Licensing Program (SLP) for the State of California.

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) December 01, 2022

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP), a nationally recognized technology solutions and services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Red Hat to be featured as an approved reseller included in the Software Licensing Program (SLP) for the State of California.

"VIP is excited to add a strategic asset to our partner portfolio, giving us new avenues to modernize a variety of legacy applications and hosting platforms for our customers," said Jonna Ward, Founder and CEO of VIP. "This partnership will forge new migration paths that require more thoughtful and intricate integration and conversion alternatives."

VIP's partnership with Red Hat will provide customers with more convenient access to VIP's Legacy-Migration-as-a-Service solution. This offering addresses sun-setting technologies containing high "IT Debt" and deploying alternative technology that extends the high-value, existing functionality while also providing a more relevant and future-proof platform. With this Red Hat partnership in place, VIP offers hybrid cloud alternatives that will more thoughtfully expose customers to the practical realities of cloud adoption.

Established in January 1994, the California SLP is administered by the Department of General Services, Procurement Division. Extensive software discounts are negotiated with major software publishers that are then passed on to the State through the SLP contracts established with authorized participating re-sellers.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions—including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes. Red Hat delivers hardened solutions that make it easier for enterprises to work across platforms and environments, from the core datacenter to the network edge.

About VIP

VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP empowers clients to modernize systems and experiences with leading technology solutions through our systematic and repeatable system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. VIP addresses the complexity of digital transformation nationwide for customers such as California Department of Consumer Affairs, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Oregon Department of State Lands, Nevada Department of Public Safety, and Fairfax County. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. Visit us at http://www.trustvip.com.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat, the world's leading open source and Linux provider, is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with satellite offices spanning the globe. Red Hat is leading Linux and open-source solutions into the mainstream by making high-quality, low-cost technology accessible. Red Hat provides operating system software along with middleware, applications, and management solutions. Red Hat also offers support, training and consulting services to its customers worldwide and through top-tier partnerships. Red Hat's open-source strategy offers customers a long-term plan for building infrastructures that are based on and leverage open-source technologies with focus on security and ease of management. Learn more: http://www.redhat.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/visionary_integration_professionals_adds_red_hat_to_strategic_partnership_portfolio/prweb19052203.htm