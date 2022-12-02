Luxury Alcohol Startup, ONE ROQ(R) Spirits, Announces Completion of Hi-Tech Online Marketplace

Buffalo, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - ONE ROQ® Spirits, a highly funded beverage company utilizing equity crowdfunding, announces the completion of a posh, high-tech Marketplace as it gears up for its online growth plan addressing a $500B+ home alcohol opportunity with over 5,000 global shareholders and customers.

The technology, a new amenity of ONE ROQ's online Members club, connects users to over 2,000 popular adult and general beverages for exclusive delivery including wine, spirits, champagne, non-alcoholic beverages, and ONE ROQ products that are sold by retailers across the country - similar to how other major delivery service platforms work. ONE ROQ's fully custom platform features a new simplified search, 2-touch ordering, enhanced gifting, tracking, and a proprietary pricing algorithm that aggregates deals from retailers when permitted by law.

Garrett Green, CEO and Director for ONEROQCLUB.com, explains that the platform's edge lies in its private online buying experience, exclusive benefits, and an ownership stake in the platform that are all on the table for consumers.

Green goes on to say that with more than one-quarter of global drinkers now purchasing both personal and gifted alcohol online, the stealth start-up is getting ready to bring its online club to a larger segment of the 1T global adult beverage market.

The global alcoholic drinks market was valued at 1.1T in 2021, with approximately 50% of the market representing bottle sales for home or personal gifts. Since the pandemic, over a quarter of drinkers are now ordering their alcohol online, with a growth of 65% projected by 2025, according to Forbes.

"Thanks to investors around the world, and tireless sacrifice by our engineering team, we've arrived," shares Garrett Green, CEO & Director of ONEROQClub.com. "A machine has been built, now it's time to give it gas and let it churn."

About ONE ROQ® | ONEROQClub.com

ONE ROQ is a direct-to-home spirits and rewards company that delivers the luxury-American vodka brand ONE ROQ and over 2000 premium beverage brands; over 1M fine dining and travel rewards via premium upgrades; and access to financial offerings where its members can become shareholders and grow with every purchase.

For more news and information, visit ONEROQClub.com and follow ONE ROQ on social media. For interviews, email: PR@ONEROQClub.com.

