Higher Education Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2032

Higher Education Market to surpass USD 393.4 billion by 2032 from USD 40.33 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 23.0% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32.

Higher education is third-level education after high school. It includes undergraduate and graduate studies, conducted at universities and colleges of additional education. Higher education ultimately increased an individual’s chances of finding a better career and increasing their earning potential. The primary goal of higher education is the production of sufficient and qualified human resources for the economy on the whole. It makes individuals educated of such quantity and quality that they are attained to the state's production activities and, by extension, make the state's social, political, economic, cultural, and civil environment vibrant and self-sustaining.

The global Higher Education Market is anticipated to be boosted by the rise in the number of student enrolments. The said market is also expanding as a result of the education sector's growing internationalization. Additionally, factors like rising government financing and efforts, as well as increased international student mobility, are anticipated to generate a lot of opportunities for providers of higher education.

Higher Education Market: Key Players

SAP

VMware

Oracle

Dell Technologies

Xerox

BYJU'S

ServiceNow

Blackbaud

Cisco

Verizon

Blackboard

Civitas Learning

Remind

Instructure

Anthology

Other Prominent Players

Higher Education Market: Segments

The Solutions segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

The Higher Education Market is categorized on the basis of Component into Hardware, Solutions, and Services. The Solutions segment is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. The higher education solutions offer a full application development environment to the IT developers so they may use it to create, design, deploy, and execute applications as required by the end users. These solutions offer integrating of structured and unstructured data across several technologies.

The State Colleges segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Higher Education Market is categorized on the basis of End User into Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Colleges. The State Colleges segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Long-standing traditional higher education models will be accompanied by ones that focus on innovation, adaptation, and responsiveness.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Rising Number of Student Enrollment and Government Initiatives

Globalization and the Introduction of the Internet for Online Courses

Restraint

The Increasing Hacking for the Digital Transformation of the Education Sector

Market Players profiled in the report:

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/higher-education-market/1289

Higher Education Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Higher Education Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware



Solutions



Services

By Learning Mode

Offline Learning



Online Learning

By End User

Private Colleges



Community Colleges



State Colleges

