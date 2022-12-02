Higher Education Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2032
Higher Education Market to surpass USD 393.4 billion by 2032 from USD 40.33 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 23.0% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32.
Higher education is third-level education after high school. It includes undergraduate and graduate studies, conducted at universities and colleges of additional education. Higher education ultimately increased an individual’s chances of finding a better career and increasing their earning potential. The primary goal of higher education is the production of sufficient and qualified human resources for the economy on the whole. It makes individuals educated of such quantity and quality that they are attained to the state's production activities and, by extension, make the state's social, political, economic, cultural, and civil environment vibrant and self-sustaining.
The global Higher Education Market is anticipated to be boosted by the rise in the number of student enrolments. The said market is also expanding as a result of the education sector's growing internationalization. Additionally, factors like rising government financing and efforts, as well as increased international student mobility, are anticipated to generate a lot of opportunities for providers of higher education.
Higher Education Market: Key Players
- SAP
- VMware
- Oracle
- Dell Technologies
- Xerox
- BYJU'S
- ServiceNow
- Blackbaud
- Cisco
- Verizon
- Blackboard
- Civitas Learning
- Remind
- Instructure
- Anthology
- Other Prominent Players
Higher Education Market: Segments
The Solutions segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32
The Higher Education Market is categorized on the basis of Component into Hardware, Solutions, and Services. The Solutions segment is projected to lead the market over the forecast period. The higher education solutions offer a full application development environment to the IT developers so they may use it to create, design, deploy, and execute applications as required by the end users. These solutions offer integrating of structured and unstructured data across several technologies.
The State Colleges segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32
Higher Education Market is categorized on the basis of End User into Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Colleges. The State Colleges segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Long-standing traditional higher education models will be accompanied by ones that focus on innovation, adaptation, and responsiveness.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The Rising Number of Student Enrollment and Government Initiatives
Globalization and the Introduction of the Internet for Online Courses
Restraint
The Increasing Hacking for the Digital Transformation of the Education Sector
Market Players profiled in the report:
https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/higher-education-market/1289
Higher Education Market is further segmented by region into:
- North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
- Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
- Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA
Higher Education Market Segments:
- By Component
- Hardware
- Solutions
- Services
- By Learning Mode
- Offline Learning
- Online Learning
- By End User
- Private Colleges
- Community Colleges
- State Colleges
