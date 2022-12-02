ARCH Medical Solutions acquires Nicholas Precision Works

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") has acquired Nicholas Precision Works ("NPW") of North Manchester, Indiana, the company announced today. As a contract manufacturing company specializing in precision grinding, NPW provides surgical cutting tools and precision ground instruments to the medical industry. Founded by Tony Nicholas in 2014, NPW has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, supporting the technical development and manufacturing needs of medical OEMs bringing new and innovative products to market. In conjunction with the acquisition, NPW and the existing ARCH precision grinding capabilities at its OrthoGrind manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will form the new ARCH Medical Grinding business unit.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") has acquired Nicholas Precision Works ("NPW") of North Manchester, Indiana, the company announced today. As a contract manufacturing company specializing in precision grinding, NPW provides surgical cutting tools and precision ground instruments to the medical industry. Founded by Tony Nicholas in 2014, NPW has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, supporting the technical development and manufacturing needs of medical OEMs bringing new and innovative products to market. In conjunction with the acquisition, NPW and the existing ARCH precision grinding capabilities at its OrthoGrind manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will form the new ARCH Medical Grinding business unit.

Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions, welcomes the surgical instrument grinding expertise and extensive medical device manufacturing experience NPW brings.

"Joining forces with Tony and the NPW team is exciting for those of us at ARCH Medical Solutions and our customers," Barck said. "NPW has invested in first-class equipment, processes, facilities and team members, demonstrating a commitment to create and operate a world-class medical grinding operation. Tony and the team at NPW have earned a stellar reputation among leading OEMs for having the engineering and manufacturing process know-how required to bring new products to market—fast. ARCH has provided its customers ground and fluted instruments since inception, although through this acquisition and the newly formed ARCH Medical Grinding entity, we are now positioned to have the fully integrated capabilities and scale that will offer our customers industry-leading quality and lead times for their new and innovative product needs."

John Ruggieri, Senior Vice President of Business Development at ARCH Medical Solutions, envisions an elevated customer experience with the addition of NPW and its unique services.

"The capabilities developed at NPW are exactly the type of innovations our customers are continually seeking," Ruggieri said. "NPW strengthens our ability to provide progressive and innovative customer support. Having NPW as a part of ARCH will provide our customers with the highest-quality cutting instruments for the orthopedic and medical device markets and allow them to explore cost-efficient manufacturing solutions with accelerated lead times."

NPW owner since 2014 and founder of the former NG Instruments, Tony Nicholas sees the company's move as the best next step for his team and longtime customers.

"For the skilled staff, our customers and all of us at NPW, this is the culmination of our investments in people and equipment, our expertise in grinding devices for the medical industry, and our dedication to engineering and design support for our customers," said Nicholas, who will stay in North Manchester as President of ARCH Medical Grinding. "We are proud to be a part of a larger organization with others who share our dedication to meeting customers' needs. It is exciting to think of the possibilities the future is sure to bring."

About ARCH Medical Solutions

ARCH Medical Solutions, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, precision manufactures high-quality medical components, parts, instruments, devices, and implants for a range of life-changing medical applications. ARCH Medical Solutions has multiple FDA-registered facilities across the country serving the orthopedics, surgical robotics, dental, and life sciences markets. The teams at ARCH Medical Solutions are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH Medical Solutions provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers that lead to better patient outcomes. Improving peoples' lives. We have a part in that.

Learn more at arch-medical.com.

