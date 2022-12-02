SITCO outgoing CEO farewelled

The Outgoing CEO of the Solomon Islands Tobacco Company, Kazi Rahman has been commended for his immense contribution to the development of Solomon Islands.

Hon. Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare formally thanked Mr. Kazi for his service to SITCO and the nation during a Cocktail Farewell this evening.

“Over the last 4 years SITCO have paid more than $1billion in taxes to the government.”

The Prime Minister said, this is the tax money that goes to the provision of public services, pay teachers’ salaries, medicines for our clinics and scholarships for our children.

Despite the challenges of the COVID19 community transmission and especially the November riots, Kazi stood tall and demonstrated resilience, determination and resolve.

Prime Minister Sogavare adds, “the November riots was one of your greatest challenge. However, your decision to re-open SITCO after the November riots, let alone remain in Solomon Islands is a testament to your strength of character and the bond that you have with your workers.”

The Prime Minister hopes, this experience has only added steel to the outgoing CEO’s resolve and conviction, that no matter how hard the challenge, we can persevere if we are committed and united.

The decision to remain in Solomon Islands is a message to the 120 staff of SITCO and their families, the government and people of Solomon Islands that SITCO looks after its workers, and will not abandon the country despite challenges.

Prime Minister Sogavare applauds Kazi’s bold and brave decision not to leave the country during or after the riots…. “you could have taken the easy way out and leave, yet you did not do that, and for this, we are grateful.”

The outgoing SITCO CEO in his farewell remarks is indebted to the Prime Minister and Government for supporting SITCO during his leadership.

“I am grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister and his Cabinet for supporting all our tasks during good days and not so good days. It is impressive how responsive the government of this country is to meaningful requests from businesses.”

He admitted going through a lot in the past 3 years where business remains under challenge due to level playing field issues coupled with smooth delivery from other countries – PNG, Fiji and Samoa which made it difficult to explain why performance turn around takes time here.

Mr Kazi closed with a famous line from Maxim “Don’t be sad that it is over, be happy that it ever happened.”

ENDS///