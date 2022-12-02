CORAL TRIANGLE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS ENDORSE 10-YEAR ROADMAP

The Council of Ministers (COM) of the Coral Triangle Initiative (CTI) had endorsed its Regional Plan of Action, which encompasses its ten years roadmap at the eight Ministerial Meeting on November 29 under the Chairmanship of Solomon Islands.

The Ministers noted that since the Coral Triangle Initiative Leaders’ Declaration on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CCF) on 15 May 2009, the CTIs shared commitment to promote the conservation and sustainable management of coastal and marine resources within the Coral Triangle region never wavered and have achieved remarkable progress over the last 13 years.

The Ministers recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely delayed, cancelled or postponed significant regional and national activities of the CT6 Member Countries, however, virtual meetings and conferences helped to advance important agendas and address problems relating to ocean conservation and climate change.

The Ministers reaffirmed the commitment and support of the governments of the CT6 Member Countries to the Initiative despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and further acknowledged the continuing need for a collective, coordinated and multilateral action to address the challenges on ocean governance and threats to marine conservation.

The Ministers further agreed to work together towards institutional and human capacity building, fostering collaborative partnerships with international and regional institutions, and exploring sustainable finance mechanisms to support ongoing and long-term goals of the CTI-CFF towards the sustainable management of ocean resources and supporting the livelihoods of the people of the Coral Triangle region.

The 8th virtual Ministerial Meeting was attended by the Council of Ministers and Representatives of the Government of Indonesia, H.E. Victor Gustaaf Manoppo, Director General for Marine Spatial Management, Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries; the Government of Malaysia, H.E. Mme. Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Environment and Water; the Government of Papua New Guinea, H.E. Mme Yvonne Tio, Executive Manager, Conservation Environment Protection Authority and the Government of the Philippines, H.E. Atty. Jonas R. Leones, Undersecretary, Policy, Planning and International Affairs, Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

This year marks the 13th Anniversary of the multilateral partnership of the six member countries (CT6) including Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste.

The CTI region hosted some of the world’s richest coral and marine biodiversity.

ENDS///