ARTCOIN - All the Art in your Wallet.

/EIN News/ -- Montecarlo, Monaco, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new piece of art in the blockchain world - ARTCOIN, is becoming increasingly popular, especially during a very fragile cryptocurrency market, forced to redevelop the underlying concept of virtual assets.

After the free fall of one of the giants, such as FTX, the crypto community has started to better value assets-backed tokens, a growing class of digital assets that open the door for compliant and regulated digital ledger investment.

ARTCOIN is an asset-backed token that derives its value from a representation of ownership of a physical asset like fine artwork, masterpieces, sculptures, and collectibles real world items of value. Recent big-ticket auction sales of artworks have generated significant buzz around the fine art market.At a May 2022 auction, the painting "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" (1964) by famous artist Andy Warhol sold for a record breaking $195 million. The 2022 annual report by Art Basel and UBS Global Art estimates that worldwide art sales surpassed $65.1 billion in 2021. This represented an increase in sales of 29% from 2020, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 2019. They also found that the volume of sales recovered from Covid-19 levels, increasing by 17% in 2021 to an estimated 36.7 million transactions. A 2022 CitiBank Report calculated the correlation between art and all other asset classes and found that most correlations are weakly positive or close to zero.

The easiest way for a beginner to invest in art, especially without a lot of starting capital, is to buy ARTCOIN tokens on the crypto exchanges like P2B, Bibox, Coinsbit, Bitmart, Digifinex, and many others that sign a long-term partnership with the ARTCOIN company registered in Montecarlo.

The tokens represent fractional shares of the entire diversified portfolio of the ARTCOIN collection. With fractional investing, an investor buys an interest in a piece of artwork along with other investors.

Masterworks like Caravaggio, Sebastiano Ricci, Goya, as well as emerging famous talents like Brainwash and SaveTheWall, are integrated into the ARTCOIN platform. These big names have helped very quickly to develop a solid community of art experts, collectors and enthusiasts who believe in the project and maintain a constant relationship of trust. Vittorio Sgarbi, a famous Italian art critic and politician, was one of the first pioneers in the world of tokenization, in an interview for the ARTCOIN platform he said - "A set of modern art works and ancient art masterpieces decrease the investment risk and they can create an investment fund that in both the long and short term can become a safe tool for managing their savings."For investors looking to preserve their wealth during a volatile economy, ARTCOIN can also act as a hedge against inflation. Because it's a tangible asset, art can perform well during periods of high inflation, and it's not as susceptible to market fluctuations.

Being part of the world of ARTCOIN is very intuitive and simple thanks to the technological platform www.art-coin.eu , following the guidelines of the team of experts, it is possible to buy AC tokens, which are immediately tradable in the most famous and solid cryptocurrency exchanges. There is the possibility of trading the token without any blocking period, and thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, every holder of ARTCOIN (AC) tokens has the possibility to control their funds in a safe, transparent, and legal way. ARTCOIN uses the innovative ETHEREUM blockchain, a community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency ether (ETH) and thousands of decentralized applications. Decentralization is the strong point of ARTCOIN; in fact, in a world where banks and financial lobbies are always trying to have more control over people's funds, ARTCOIN becomes a real reserve and exchange currency.

"All the Art in Your Wallet"— this is the slogan and mission of the ARTCOIN community, being part of a solid and stable art foundation, using just a smartphone, tablet, or computer is the future of the private investment assets.

