STAR Appliance Repair in Fort Mill Opens New Office and Expands Services

Now Serving Customers in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, Indian Land, Rock Hill and Lancaster Areas

/EIN News/ -- Fort Mill, SC, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Appliance Repair in Fort Mill, a leading appliance Repair Company is pleased to share that they have opened a new office and have expanded service areas. They now serve all residents in Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, Indian Land, Rock Hill, and Lancaster areas. The company services and repairs appliances of almost all makes and models of domestic and commercial appliances. The technicians are trained and experienced in repairing appliances including Amana, Bosch, Dacor, DCS, Beverage-Air, Electrolux, GE, Frigidaire, Fisher & Paykel, Haier, JennAir, Hotpoint, KitchenAid, LG, Maytag, Samsung, Perlick, Speed Queen, Scotsman, Sub-Zero, Thermador, Thor, True, U-Line, Viking, Wolf, and Whirlpool among many others.



STAR Appliance Repair - Fort Mill, SC

Star Appliance Repair in Fort Mill is known for its reliable services with a knowledgeable approach. The technicians have the tools, experience, knowledge, and training to service all major and minor brands. Whether it is refrigerator repair or dishwasher repair, these specialists have great experience handling all kinds of repair work. The company provides a 6-month in-home warranty covering all parts changed or replaced by Star Appliance Repair. The repair company is also known for its fair prices. Customers will not be charged for the labor if the problem is with circuit breakers, lost power, clogged sewerage, etc.

Booking a service at Star Appliance Repair in Fort Mill can be done in two ways. Customers can call the office from Monday to Saturday to book a service directly. They can also fill in an online form with basic details and the team will get back to the inquiry soon. The website also offers information on the different kinds of appliance repairs they handle and the brands they specialize in. If the customers are still looking for service for brands not listed on the website, they can call the office and the team will answer all their questions.

The team here values their customers’ time and hence they try to reach the site at the earliest. The technicians understand how uncomfortable it can get when a crucial appliance stops working in the house. “Very responsive and excellent service. It came out the same day and our dryer was fixed within an hour! Highly recommended”, says Kyle Fisher. All the technicians work towards 100% customer satisfaction. If customers need the best home refrigerator and appliance repair services, they can simply call or type appliance repair near me.

To learn more visit https://aplncrep.com/

About STAR Appliance Repair

STAR Appliance Repair in Fort Mill offers professional appliance repair services including refrigerator repair and repairs of cooktops, dryers, dishwashers, freezers, ice makers, wine coolers, ovens, washers, cooktops, garbage disposals. They currently serve customers in Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Marvin, Indian Land and Fort Mill. The technicians are experts in repairing appliances from brands such as GE, Frigidaire, Bosch, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Thermador, Sub-Zero, Viking, Wolf, KitchenAid, Miele and Maytag.

###

Contact

STAR Appliance Repair – Fort Mill

Phone: +1(980)-224-0505

Website: https://aplncrep.com/

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com



Attachment