Maine DHHS Awarded $13.8 Million Federal Grant to Protect Public Health

MAINE, December 1 - Back to current news.

December 1, 2022

Human Services

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced today the award of $13.8 million by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) to invest in Maine’s critical public health infrastructure and public health workforce over the next five years. The award is part of $3.14 billion the U.S. CDC is distributing to bolster public health departments across the country.

The additional federal funds provide an opportunity to build on Governor Mills’ ongoing investments in Maine’s public health workforce and services to promote and protect the health of Maine people and communities.

“This award allows the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) to sustain and add positions that will continue to be critical in the years to come and invest in the long-term health and safety of Maine people,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “We thank the congressional delegation for supporting this federal funding that builds on Governor Mills’ revitalization of Maine’s public health infrastructure.” “The last several years have shown the need for a robust and resilient public health infrastructure system to support Maine people and our communities,” said U.S. Senator Angus King and U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree. “This grant will help the Maine Department of Health and Human Services recruit and retain additional public health staff and strengthen organizational systems. Thanks to this investment from the American Rescue Plan, the state can take steps to minimize the gaps in health care access between rural and urban communities as well as prepare for and respond to any future public health emergencies.”

This five-year grant will support existing and expanded public health positions in key areas, including infectious disease, maternal and child health, chronic disease and injury prevention, environmental health, local public health, and access to health care services. The funding will also support Maine CDC’s planning and reaccreditation efforts, allowing the agency to dedicate resources toward developing infrastructure and communications systems to better serve Maine people.