Media Alert: State of Illinois Partners With Adobe to Power Digital Modernization, Delivers Efficient and Accessible Web Experiences to Residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. and SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 1, 2022 — Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and the State of Illinois announced that the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) has entered into a contract with Adobe for use of — Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and the State of Illinois announced that the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) has entered into a contract with Adobe for use of Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud to modernize digital experiences for its residents. The state government is working alongside Adobe to create consistent, personalized experiences for residents, reflecting today's digital-first economy.





"DoIT is committed to building an enterprise-class online experience that helps the State of Illinois provide more equitable access to state services," said Brandon Ragle, assistant secretary at DoIT. "Adobe's solutions give us the power to quickly unify our state's digital services so that we can gain a better understanding of our residents' individual needs and more efficiently deliver critical resources at the right time."





More than 35 Illinois state web properties are now using Adobe Experience Cloud applications to optimize websites and mobile applications, delivering reliable and secure experiences that provide Illinoisans equal access to state services and information. Adobe's relationship with the state is accelerating Illinois' digital transformation, with newly onboarded agencies increasing website traffic by an average of 25%. Initial agency sites have reported up to 63% increases in accessibility, recently earning the DoIT a 2022 NASCIO State IT Recognition Award based on improved digital accessibility for residents and agency staff with disabilities.





With substantial amounts of traffic to most Illinois state agencies coming from mobile devices, the state is modernizing its digital ecosystem by using Adobe Experience Manager applications including Sites Assets and Forms . These applications enable Illinois to bring more agency sites into a standard, scalable environment, supporting easy creation of consistent experiences that work seamlessly across all devices and platforms. This environment empowers Illinois to create and rapidly deploy more relevant, accessible and engaging content for residents, while reducing time spent updating content for desktop and mobile devices.









"In today's digital economy, consumers and residents expect high-quality online experiences that are tailored to their individual needs," said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe. "With Adobe technology, the State of Illinois and other governments can accelerate digital modernization and deliver personalized content and experiences at scale."





Some of the Illinois agencies currently using Adobe's enterprise applications include:

• The State of Illinois, which modernized its public-facing website which modernized its public-facing website Illinois.gov to create more inclusive digital experiences for over 12 million residents. The new website provides a digital "front door," welcoming residents to easily and securely access state services.

• The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), which provides employment and unemployment services, has significantly improved its website's user experience. This has reduced phone calls to agency hotlines and reduced demand for in-person support at agency facilities.

• The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which created a single, integrated and equitable digital experience that will make it easier for residents to navigate over 200 different public health programs.

• The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA), which serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers, has increased its website's usability by 19%, largely due to Adobe Experience Manager's user-friendly, modern and scalable design framework.

• The State of Illinois' Coronavirus Response website can rapidly publish new pages and content, in multiple languages, to ensure residents have equitable access to the most up-to-date information and resources for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and Restore Illinois plans.









