Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Research and Forecast Report 2022-2027

The residential solar energy storage market is predicted to attain USD 18.2 billion by the end of 2027, up from USD 6.5 billion in 2021HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The residential solar energy storage market is predicted to attain USD 18.2 billion by the end of 2027, up from USD 6.5 billion in 2021, with a current CAGR of 22.36% throughout the foreseen period 2022-2027.
The solar panels convert solar energy into electrical energy and are supplied to the inverter. The inverter is needed to convert the direct current to power generated from the panels to alternating current power which can then be used by home appliances. A device that reserves energy for later consumption that is charged by a connected solar system. The stored electricity is consumed after sundown, during energy demand peaks, or during a power outage. Most common on residential or commercial buildings. The three main types of solar PV and storage systems such as grid-tied, grid/hybrid, and off-grid.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the residential solar energy storage market. The increasing government initiatives for the adoption of solar energy for electricity generation are driving the market’s revenue. The increasing demand for electric vehicles drives market growth. The rising environmental concerns in conjunction with strict regulatory mandates to curtail emissions through the integration of effective energy conservation measures drive market growth. The growing demand for electricity generation from solar energy is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for low-cost off-grid electricity generation drives market growth.
Restraints:
The lack of standards for recycling batteries and high initial investments is the major factors restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market - By Power Rating:
3-6 kW
6-10 kW
The 3-6KW segment was recorded as the largest market share in the residential solar energy market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market - By Connectivity:
On-grid
Off-grid
The On-grid held the largest share in the residential solar energy market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market - By Technology:
Lead-Acid
Lithium-Ion
The Lithium-Ion segment held the largest share market in the residential solar energy market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market - By Ownership:
Customer
Utility
Third-Party
The Customer segment held the largest share market in the residential solar energy storage market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market - By Operation:
Standalone
Solar
The Solar segment held the largest share market in the residential solar energy storage market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the residential solar energy storage market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity residential solar energy storage market and the increasing potential for off-grid systems such as solar and energy storage combined products and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for electricity drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of residential solar energy storage. There has been rapid growth in the residential solar energy storage market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is expected to be growing lucratively in the residential solar energy storage market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In February 2020, LG Chem and SpanIO. launched a battery storage and intelligent home energy control system which enables customizable backup power. The system ensures home loads remain powered in the event of a power outage.
In January 2020, Kyocera and 24M recently unveiled its residential energy storage system, Enerezza. It is the world’s first system built using 24M’s novel Semi-solid electrode manufacturing process. The product is designed to meet varied energy.
