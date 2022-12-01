Members of the BC Teachers’ Federation and members of the BC Public School Employers’ Association have ratified a new agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement covers nearly 49,000 teachers who deliver education to students in the province’s 60 school districts.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

Negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

three-year term - July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025

general wage increases Year 1 - $427 added to each step of the grid plus an additional 3.24% general wage increase, and eliminate the bottom step of all grids Year 2 - 5.5% general wage increase plus up to an additional 1.25% cost-of-living adjustment, subject to specific criteria, and add 0.3% to the top step of all grids Year 3 - 2% general wage increase plus up to an additional 1.0% cost-of-living adjustment, subject to specific criteria, and an additional 0.11% to the top step of all grids

Important achievements for both the parties in these negotiations include improvements to benefits, such as adding access to registered clinical counsellors and social workers; standard maternity supplemental employment benefits across the province; recognition of teaching experience from schools operated by First Nations in the same way as teaching experience is recognized from public schools; established a minimum level of professional-development funding across the province; and increased preparation time for elementary school teachers.

Currently, more than 230,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

Learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C.: https://gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining