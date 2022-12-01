Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,977 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on actions taken by Medical Services Commission

CANADA, December 1 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has released the following statement in response to actions taken by the Medical Services Commission in regard to Telus’s LifePlus program:

“Earlier this year, I directed the Medical Services Commission to review Telus Health following complaints made by the public of illegal extra billing.

“I understand today the commission applied to the British Columbia Supreme Court for an injunction against Telus Health, in particular, Telus’s LifePlus program, alleging contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay.

“That is why we introduced provisions to the act in 2018 that included new protections for patients to prevent extra billing, clarified rules around extra billing for medical practitioners and established consequences for those who break the rules.

“We will allow the legal process to proceed as it should. In the meantime, this government will continue to strongly defend our public health-care system.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on actions taken by Medical Services Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.