B.C. making changes to support good trades jobs, tackle labour shortages

CANADA, December 1 - Shaun Cox, skilled trades certification manager, SkilledTradesBC –

“Our team of skilled trades certification advisers and apprenticeship advisers across the province is ready to provide employers, trade workers and apprentices with the information, guidance and on-the-ground supports they need to ensure a smooth and successful transition to skilled trades certification.”

Phil Davis, managing director, Electrical Joint Training Committee –

“The Electrical Joint Training Committee (EJTC) is thrilled, along with our labour and contractor partners, to welcome the re-establishment of skilled trades certification in B.C. This is great news for tradespeople and for the construction industry in B.C.”

Al Phillips, president, BC Building Trades Council –

“When the former B.C. government eliminated skilled trades certification in the early 2000s, it devastated the construction industry and contributed to the skilled worker shortage we’re experiencing today. By reinstating skilled trades certification, the government is reversing that mistake and addressing the worker shortage. If we’re going to build B.C. right, we have to do it with apprentices learning from highly skilled and experienced Red Seal craftspeople, as they do in our 18 union trades schools. This announcement is another excellent step in the right direction.”

Sussanne Skidmore, president, BC Federation of Labour –

“Moving ahead with certification opens up clear paths to rewarding careers in the skilled trades. It means workers in these trades will learn the latest technical skills and gain the benefits of on-the-job mentorship. And as more trades join these initial 10, more and more B.C. workers can look forward to stable, well-paid jobs that help support their families and communities.”