Snow in the forecast for Friday afternoon commute

CANADA, December 1 - Road maintenance contractors are preparing for snow on the Lower Mainland during the Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, afternoon commute.

Friday will begin with temperatures below zero and will warm up with the possibility of precipitation in the afternoon.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force treating provincial roads with brine in advance of any precipitation and will be ready to manage any accumulations of snow.

Drivers can do their part by planning ahead, staying off the road if weather conditions worsen, and ensuring their vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires if they have to travel.

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter and check: www.DriveBC.ca

