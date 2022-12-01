Projects receive provincial funding to help create a more inclusive Island
CANADA, December 1 - Lucky Fusca, executive director of the PEI Transgender Network Ltd., says receiving funding for their project will allow the organization to create a series of events that will centre, uplift, and continue to foster positive experiences for the transgender and gender diverse community on Prince Edward Island.
The organization is one of 24 recipients that received a total of $500,000 in funding from the provincial Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (GEDI) and Community Enhancement Program. It supports projects and initiatives that directly contribute to making Prince Edward Island a more inclusive province.
“All of us at PEI Transgender Network Ltd. are profoundly grateful to the GEDI selection committee for including us in this initiative. The funding will allow us to engage with the community at large, providing accessible resources through our event programming during Transgender Week of Visibility to a variety of sectors, including healthcare and education,” said Fusca. “Undoubtedly this opportunity will have a lasting impact on our community, and we are so looking forward to bringing this project to life.”
The 24 successful recipients are:
- Abegweit First Nation
- Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association
- Blooming House Women’s Shelter
- Boys and Girls Club Charlottetown and Montague
- Canadian Vietnamese Association on PEI
- CreativePEI
- Early Childhood Development Association of Prince Edward Island
- Experiential Education Department of UPEI - Work-Integrated Learning
- Filipino Community of PEI
- Fusion Charlottetown
- Immigrant & Refugee Services Association PEI
- Kerala Association of PEI
- O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena
- Paramedics Association of PEI
- PEERS Alliance Ltd.
- PEI Dental Hygienists Association
- PEI Transgender Network Ltd.
- PEI Ukrainian Community
- Pride PEI Inc.
- ResourceAbilities
- Sport PEI
- Under the Spire Music Festival
- UPEI Mawi’omi Centre
- Watermark Theatre
“This collection of projects all play an important role in fostering inclusive communities and equitable workplaces across Prince Edward Island. As our population grows and culture diversifies, government is committed to ensuring that all Islanders feel a sense of belonging. These projects are just one way of working to achieve that.”
- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson
Abegweit First Nation
Project Title: Growing with our People
Description: To create a documentary series that captures the stories of the Abegweit First Nation community.
Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association
Project Title: Immigrants/ Newcomers’ Connection to Nature and Community
Description: To hold nature-based workshops, social outings, and hands-on activities for newcomers.
Blooming House Women’s Shelter
Project Title: The Building Capacity and Sustainability Project
Description: To create a comprehensive strategic plan, fundraising strategy, and website redesign to better serve women in need.
Boys and Girls Club Charlottetown and Montague
Project Title: GEDI Staff Training and Art Project
Description: To deliver GEDI training to staff to enhance safe spaces within the B&GC.
Canadian Vietnamese Association on PEI
Project Title: 2023 Full-year activities for the Vietnamese Community in PEI
Description: To increase social networks and interactions among the Vietnamese community on PEI through a series of events.
CreativePEI
Project Title: Good Art Talks
Description: To celebrate art, poetry, and conversation with BIPOC artists on PEI.
Early Childhood Development Association of Prince Edward Island
Project Title: Diversity and Inclusion in the Early Years
Description: To develop and launch a video campaign series, “Hearing all Voices,” and educational resource materials for early childhood professionals.
Experiential Education Department of UPEI - Work-Integrated Learning
Project Title: Work-Integrated Learning Bursaries for International UPEI Students
Description: To minimize financial barriers for international students during their work placements.
Filipino Community of PEI
Project Title: United Filipino Events
Description: To celebrate Filipino culture and community on PEI through a series of events.
Fusion Charlottetown
Project Title: Community Fusion Cooking Classes
Description: To offer a series of cooking classes to share and celebrate recipes from different cultures.
Immigrant & Refugee Services Association PEI
Project Title: Newcomer Youth Integration Through Sports and Activities
Description: To implement a Community Sport for All Initiative and PD Day Camps in the Summerside region for kindergarten to grade six students.
Kerala Association of PEI
Project Title: Community Inclusion Program
Description: To hold various events to promote cultural learning, collaboration, and a sense of community for the Kerala community on PEI.
O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena
Project Title: Try Skating Program for Newcomers
Description: To run a Try Skating program designed to introduce and develop skating skills to newcomers in the region of O'Leary.
Paramedics Association of PEI
Project Title: PAPEI Equity and Diversity Conference
Description: To provide educational opportunities to create diversity awareness among paramedic practitioners in PEI.
PEERS Alliance Ltd.
Project Title: Queer Mutual Aid
Description: To address the immediate and urgent needs of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community by providing financial aid for health services, prescriptions, and gender-affirming care.
PEI Dental Hygienists Association
Project Title: Education to Improve Inclusion
Description: To educate dental hygienists about gender identity and diversity to better serve their patients.
PEI Transgender Network Ltd.
Project Title: Break the Cist-tem
Description: To hold a three-day event celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023.
PEI Ukrainian Community
Project Title: Ukrainian Days in PEI
Description: To celebrate Ukrainian culture and traditions on PEI through a series of events.
Pride PEI Inc.
Project Title: Creating Connections for 2SLGBTQQIA+
Description: To develop an empowerment plan and road map for internal and external efforts to foster a 2SLGBTQQIA+ inclusive economy.
ResourceAbilities
Project Title: The DiversABILITY Project
Description: To fund ten youth-led community projects supporting people living with disabilities.
Sport PEI
Project Title: Building True Sport Across PEI
Description: To develop Safe Sport training and a True Sport ambassador program.
Under the Spire Music Festival
Project Title: The Pride Ceilidh
Description: To deliver a free, sober, and all-ages event celebrating the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community and diversity through music.
UPEI Mawi’omi Centre
Project Title: Re-engage Youth in Ceremony
Description: To support Indigenous students at UPEI to attend ceremony.
Watermark Theatre
Project Title: Watermark Diverse Programming Initiative
Description: To run a production by BIPOC playwrights at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico.