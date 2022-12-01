Projects receive provincial funding to help create a more inclusive Island

CANADA, December 1 - Lucky Fusca, executive director of the PEI Transgender Network Ltd., says receiving funding for their project will allow the organization to create a series of events that will centre, uplift, and continue to foster positive experiences for the transgender and gender diverse community on Prince Edward Island.

The organization is one of 24 recipients that received a total of $500,000 in funding from the provincial Gender, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (GEDI) and Community Enhancement Program. It supports projects and initiatives that directly contribute to making Prince Edward Island a more inclusive province.

“All of us at PEI Transgender Network Ltd. are profoundly grateful to the GEDI selection committee for including us in this initiative. The funding will allow us to engage with the community at large, providing accessible resources through our event programming during Transgender Week of Visibility to a variety of sectors, including healthcare and education,” said Fusca. “Undoubtedly this opportunity will have a lasting impact on our community, and we are so looking forward to bringing this project to life.”

“This collection of projects all play an important role in fostering inclusive communities and equitable workplaces across Prince Edward Island. As our population grows and culture diversifies, government is committed to ensuring that all Islanders feel a sense of belonging. These projects are just one way of working to achieve that.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Backgrounder

Abegweit First Nation

Project Title: Growing with our People

Description: To create a documentary series that captures the stories of the Abegweit First Nation community.

Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association

Project Title: Immigrants/ Newcomers’ Connection to Nature and Community

Description: To hold nature-based workshops, social outings, and hands-on activities for newcomers.

Blooming House Women’s Shelter

Project Title: The Building Capacity and Sustainability Project

Description: To create a comprehensive strategic plan, fundraising strategy, and website redesign to better serve women in need.

Boys and Girls Club Charlottetown and Montague

Project Title: GEDI Staff Training and Art Project

Description: To deliver GEDI training to staff to enhance safe spaces within the B&GC.

Canadian Vietnamese Association on PEI

Project Title: 2023 Full-year activities for the Vietnamese Community in PEI

Description: To increase social networks and interactions among the Vietnamese community on PEI through a series of events.

CreativePEI

Project Title: Good Art Talks

Description: To celebrate art, poetry, and conversation with BIPOC artists on PEI.

Early Childhood Development Association of Prince Edward Island

Project Title: Diversity and Inclusion in the Early Years

Description: To develop and launch a video campaign series, “Hearing all Voices,” and educational resource materials for early childhood professionals.

Experiential Education Department of UPEI - Work-Integrated Learning

Project Title: Work-Integrated Learning Bursaries for International UPEI Students

Description: To minimize financial barriers for international students during their work placements.

Filipino Community of PEI

Project Title: United Filipino Events

Description: To celebrate Filipino culture and community on PEI through a series of events.

Fusion Charlottetown

Project Title: Community Fusion Cooking Classes

Description: To offer a series of cooking classes to share and celebrate recipes from different cultures.

Immigrant & Refugee Services Association PEI

Project Title: Newcomer Youth Integration Through Sports and Activities

Description: To implement a Community Sport for All Initiative and PD Day Camps in the Summerside region for kindergarten to grade six students.

Kerala Association of PEI

Project Title: Community Inclusion Program

Description: To hold various events to promote cultural learning, collaboration, and a sense of community for the Kerala community on PEI.

O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena

Project Title: Try Skating Program for Newcomers

Description: To run a Try Skating program designed to introduce and develop skating skills to newcomers in the region of O'Leary.

Paramedics Association of PEI

Project Title: PAPEI Equity and Diversity Conference

Description: To provide educational opportunities to create diversity awareness among paramedic practitioners in PEI.

PEERS Alliance Ltd.

Project Title: Queer Mutual Aid

Description: To address the immediate and urgent needs of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community by providing financial aid for health services, prescriptions, and gender-affirming care.

PEI Dental Hygienists Association

Project Title: Education to Improve Inclusion

Description: To educate dental hygienists about gender identity and diversity to better serve their patients.

PEI Transgender Network Ltd.

Project Title: Break the Cist-tem

Description: To hold a three-day event celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023.

PEI Ukrainian Community

Project Title: Ukrainian Days in PEI

Description: To celebrate Ukrainian culture and traditions on PEI through a series of events.

Pride PEI Inc.

Project Title: Creating Connections for 2SLGBTQQIA+

Description: To develop an empowerment plan and road map for internal and external efforts to foster a 2SLGBTQQIA+ inclusive economy.

ResourceAbilities

Project Title: The DiversABILITY Project

Description: To fund ten youth-led community projects supporting people living with disabilities.

Sport PEI

Project Title: Building True Sport Across PEI

Description: To develop Safe Sport training and a True Sport ambassador program.

Under the Spire Music Festival

Project Title: The Pride Ceilidh

Description: To deliver a free, sober, and all-ages event celebrating the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community and diversity through music.

UPEI Mawi’omi Centre

Project Title: Re-engage Youth in Ceremony

Description: To support Indigenous students at UPEI to attend ceremony.

Watermark Theatre

Project Title: Watermark Diverse Programming Initiative

Description: To run a production by BIPOC playwrights at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico.