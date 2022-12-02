Border Patrol closes two stash houses at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station closed two stash houses in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 30, Border Patrol agents working together with Webb County Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Laredo Police Department (LPD) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) closed two stash houses in South Laredo. After arriving at each residence, Border Patrol agents removed a total of seven individuals from both residences.

Record checks revealed all subjects were illegally present in the U.S. They were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

