False Name Turns into Counterfeit U.S. Currency Discovery by Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents

HAMMOND, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents with the assistance of the New York State Police arrested a 24-year-old-male pursuant to possession of counterfeit U.S. currency and providing a fictitious name.

Yesterday, agents observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting roving patrol near Wellesley Island and after investigative steps initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. During the roadside inspection, agents discovered $1400 in counterfeit U.S. currency. Upon further investigation, Border Patrol agents discovered that the driver falsely identified himself. Agents arrested the subject, located the driver’s actual New York State License, and successfully obtained his identity. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered a small amount of rolled and loose-leaf marijuana which remains illegal under federal law.

Counterfeit U.S. currency seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

“Removing counterfeit U.S. currency from our community reduces fraud from our local businesses and is only one of many aspects of what our men and women do on a daily basis to safeguard our community,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan. “Agents’ keen observations and the support of law enforcement partners were crucial in the arrest of the individual.”

The driver was taken into custody and after initial processing by the U.S. Border Patrol, the subject and counterfeit U.S. currency were turned over to the New York State Police to face New York State charges.

