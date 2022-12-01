Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:30 am, the suspect engaged in sexually suggestive conduct in the presence of the minor victims, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and tan boots. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.