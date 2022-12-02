Hawai‘i National Guard bids Aloha to Brig. Gen. Kaowi after 39 years of service, welcomes Col. Ross as the new Director of the Joint Staff

through the Guard together and I was able to witness him flourish through the years and become the Director of the Joint Staff.”

Kaoiwi graduated from Hilo High school, followed by the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with a concentration in Administration of Justice, with honors. In 1990 he graduated from the Hawai‘i County Police Department’s 47th Recruit Class as the “Outstanding Recruit”. Working for the Hawai‘i Police Department as a Police Detective Sergeant in 2003, Kaoiwi went on Military Orders to fill an Active-Duty position as Security Plans officer for the Hawai‘i National Guard, focusing on Anti-Terrorism and Physical Security. He had a successful 12-year civilian career as a law enforcement officer.

He joined the Hawai‘i Army National Guard as a Private on January 13, 1983, at the age of 17 while still in high school.

“The recruiter promised me a lemon chicken fried rice plate from the Mung Chung Lau restaurant [now closed] on Kilauea Street in Hilo,” said Kaoiwi. “And a two-thousand-dollar bonus as well as free tuition to any University of Hawai‘i college.”

Kaoiwi became an officer in 1988 via Officer Candidate School. He attended the Combined Arms Staff and Services School, Command and General Staff Officer’s Course, and the US Army War College where he received a Master of Strategic Studies degree.

Kaoiwi was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Arizona. He has commanded at all levels, including company and battalion commander, 29th Infantry Brigade commander, and finally as the Commander of the Hawai‘i Army National Guard. He received his active-duty retirement out of the Hawai‘i National Guard on November 30, 2022.

“My first priority will be to take break,” said Kaoiwi. “I want to spend time with the family. Then I will re-evaluate my options, not discounting any opportunity to serve the state again.”

Col. Walter R. Ross, Jr. will be the new HING Director of the Joint Staff as of December 1, 2022. He was commissioned as a Second Lt. in the Medical Service Corps as a Distinguished Honor Graduate of the Hawaiʻi Officer Candidate School in 1999.

“I am excited and filled with unbounded enthusiasm for the opportunity to humbly serve Hawai’i and our Nation as the Director of the Joint Staff for the Hawaiʻi National Guard,” Ross said during his first day as Director.

Ross has served in numerous positions of increased authority and responsibility including Joint Surgeon, State Surgeon, Medical Detachment Commander, and State Military Personnel Officer. Col. Ross also served at the Combatant Command level at HQ U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith for the National Guard Bureau. He has multiple combat tours from his time as an Enlisted U.S. Marine and U.S. Army Officer.

In addition to his federal service, he served in several State of Hawaiʻi missions in support of local authorities, including his most recent assignment as the Chief of Staff for the Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force for COVID-19 Pandemic Response.