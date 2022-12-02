Joshua Freed Provides Access to Clean Water in Kenyan Village Through Globe Leadership
Globe Leadership, a Christian-centered organization, fulfilled its 10th trip to Kenya to install wells and provide clean water to families.NAROK, KENYA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor Joshua Freed combines the best of travel and philanthropy through the Globe Leadership project in Kenya. He and his group worked to train 30 local pastors in addition to identifying contaminated water sources they can protect and improve. His next trip will follow in a year and also provide clean water services to the area.
This year’s trip focused on a natural spring at Empopongi, Maasai Mara that local wildlife – including elephants, lions, giraffes, and hyenas – also use. Because they defecate in the spring, it is not safe for drinking, but it was formerly the only option for the people of the village. Inevitably, this led to disease and sometimes death.
“The goal of the trip was to protect the water source to keep it clean, thus providing the 150 families (800 people) in the village with safe drinking water,” says Freed, CEO of Equity Capital Inc. “Our group worked tirelessly to drill a new well, now used by 800 to 1,000 people, which will reduce intestinal disease by 80 percent.”
They have already identified their project for next year, another well to bring clean water to a different location and tribe. This time, they will focus on serving the Maasai Tribe of Southern Kenya, just north of the Maasai Mara.
Globe Leadership is a Christian-centered organization that focuses on conducting mission trips to countries such as Kenya, Israel, and the Philippines, to improve the daily lives of people in the country and spread the message of God.
As the CEO of Equity Capital Inc., Joshua Freed has plenty of experience running large projects. He enjoys using that experience to philanthropical ends in Kenya, where he has assisted in building health centers as well as installing wells for villages without clean and accessible water sources. He has also helped build homes in the restoration efforts following a significant earthquake in the Philippines and has been a board member for Protect a Child Today and Vital Solutions. Mr. Freed is a member of the Rotary Club who enjoys fly fishing and drumming.
