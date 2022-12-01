Barrasso Opening Statement at Business Meeting to Consider Nominations

Click here to watch Ranking Member Barrasso’s remarks.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), delivered the following remarks at a business meeting to consider the nominations of:

Mr. David Crane to be under secretary of Energy for infrastructure;

Mr. Jeffrey M. Marootian to be assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy; and

Mr. Gene Rodrigues to be assistant secretary for the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability at the Department of Energy.

To watch the full business meeting, click here.

Senator Barrasso’s remarks:

“Thanks so much, Mr. Chairman.

“If confirmed, Mr. Crane would oversee more than $70 billion in appropriations.

“He would have authority to loan another $250 billion.

“That’s an extraordinary amount of the American people’s money.

“In the wrong hands, it could create an enormous liability for American taxpayers.

“Mr. Crane is a former CEO who got fired for his poor investment strategy.

“He’s an activist who’s called for bullying other companies that do not subscribe to his self-described ‘green dream.’

“That dream is an ideology that would kill traditional energy – such as natural gas and coal – without a reliable, affordable or secure replacement.

“He’s in lockstep with President Biden’s goal of ‘shutting coal plants down all across America.’

“I must oppose his nomination.

“Mr. Rodrigues has a wealth of experience in the electricity sector.

“For the past 8 years, he has served as vice president in the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure Practice Group of ICF, a consulting firm.

“For 24 years before that, he served as an attorney, manager, and director at Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities.

“He has served on the boards of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and the California Efficiency and Demand Management Council.

“He understands that baseload sources of energy such as natural gas play a critical role in providing consumers with secure, reliable, and affordable electricity.

“Mr. Rodrigues is well qualified to lead the Office of Electricity.

“I will support his nomination.

“I commend Mr. Marootian for his public service.

“Unlike Mr. Rodrigues, Mr. Marootian’s background and experience have little to do with the organization for which he has been nominated to lead.

“His skills and expertise may be appropriate for the Department of Transportation.

“But they do not qualify him to lead the largest applied energy office at the Department of Energy.

“I therefore cannot support his nomination.”

###