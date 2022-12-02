Clean water volunteer program reopens after years of stifling due to pandemic

Wine To Water volunteers making a difference

Wine To Water seeks volunteers for service trips to Nepal and Dominican Republic

Volunteers are critically important to the work of nonprofits because the donation of services allows other donations to go further and be applied to the cause served” — Doc Hendley, founder of Wine To Water

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than two years ago, global clean water nonprofit, Wine To Water (W|W) was forced to put a growing volunteer program on pause due to the global pandemic. Today, they announced that the program is open again with an expanded reach, bringing water filtration and well construction, thereby reducing bottled water dependence or a complete lack of clean water. The program is led by the dynamic former Texas A & M educator and anthropologist, Judy Nunez.“The Wine To Water team springs into action whenever there is a need for clean water, but the pandemic made it challenging for many nonprofits to recruit and support volunteers outside of their own communities,” said Doc Hendley, a CNN Hero and the founder and international president of W|W. “Volunteers are critically important to the work of nonprofits because the donation of services allows other donations to go further and be applied to the cause served.”W|W has several upcoming service trips including one to the Dominican Republic in December, where volunteers will build filters in the local factory. They will also deliver a filter to a home and share in the experience of the family taking their first sip of clean water. On a recent trip to Nepal, the mission included rehabilitating a well, painting a water tank, and visiting with school children. These experiences are designed to immerse volunteers in the community and culture in a way that is enriching for both the volunteer and those receiving the services.A water emergency is occurring somewhere in the world at this moment, so there are ongoing relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world requiring volunteers. Wine To Water’s volunteer program involves students in a broader way. Nunez is working to grow student programs in colleges across the country, especially for domestic relief projects.W|W leads emergency response to water crisis. Part of their ongoing mission is their Filter Build program which provides another volunteer experience. These filters have increased the capacity of W|W to provide clean water to those in immediate need.Individuals, groups, and corporations may visit WineToWater.org to learn about the many ways to give time or talent.***About Wine To WaterWine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water. They have helped over 1.4 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water. Founded in 2004, W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish their mission and vision, they develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W programs are active in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and Tanzania. Disaster response efforts by W|W are ongoing in the United States and around the world. Their clean water projects and filter builds are catalysts for environmental sustainability, education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and economic growth. Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization that depends heavily on volunteers and the generosity of individuals, corporations, and groups to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit winetowater.org or @winetowater on Instagram.###Media ContactDuane DahlDDahl@winetowater.orgSan Diego Office: 619.630.7854

