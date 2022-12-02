Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,218 in the last 365 days.

BHP Consulting Ltd. Announces Rebrand to MP Ventures & Trusts

Founder of BHP Consulting, Francois-Xavier Morency has recently announced the rebranding of BHP Consulting to MP Ventures & Trusts.

NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BHP Consulting Ltd. is duly registered as a Newfoundland corporation and is a current shareholder in the Great Northern Port Project. Francois-Xavier Morency, Founder, and Partner of MP Ventures and Trusts has announced a change in the company’s name and business purposes, merging investment and consulting services to small family trusts.

Morency, working alongside human rights professional Nicole Parsons, is incorporating both aspects of their professions into a singular purpose. Morency Parsons Asset Management will act as an investment company for startups and private equity style, as well as a small consulting arm focusing on managing small to medium family trusts.

“We noticed a blank space in the market as big cabinets charge a lot for management services, making them out of reach for these small family trusts," said Mr. Morency, private investor, and trustee. “With this transition, we hope to reach more clients that are looking to create a legacy for their families for years to come.”

Francois-Xavier Morency is a private investor, sommelier, and former business development manager for large global shipping companies, Lending his expertise to businesses in the early stages of growth or initial startup. He was previously the managing director for Maersk Supply Services in Canada and is currently the principal consultant for his firm, MP Ventures & Trusts.

###

For more information on Francois-Xavier Morency, please visit his Linkedin profile.

XXX

Media Relations
Francois-Xavier Morency
email us here

You just read:

BHP Consulting Ltd. Announces Rebrand to MP Ventures & Trusts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.