Crystal Mims, Founder of Crystal Nailz - Beautifying the World One Set Of Nails At A Time
How one woman is inspiring people across the country to chase their dream of owning their own nail businesses.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a very young age, Crystal Mims could see entrepreneurship in her future. During high school, Crystal developed a passion for designing beautiful nails and inspiring confidence in those around her with nail art.
She began attending cosmetology courses shortly after graduating high school, where she learned about hair and nails.
In 2008, Crystal experienced tragedy and struggled to regain her sense of self for years. This experience made her realize she wanted to return to doing what she loved! To begin, Crystal pursued designing nails among family and friends as a side hustle. However, Crystal was overworked and unappreciated by her employer, so she decided to take a leap of faith.
In 2020, Crystal began to create an empire of her own. She is now traveling to help struggling nail professionals critique their skills in the industry. She is currently a Nail professional who motivates, encourages, and uplifts men and women to pursue their dreams, do what they love, and find their creative passions through nail art.
When asked about her most significant turning point, Founder Crystal Mims said, "The best decision I ever made was February 28, 2020. I started my nail business, and I was able to make $10,000 in my first three months. That windfall was a life-changing revelation for me. I realized there was no limit to what I could do with my own company. That success was confirmation to use my gifts."
Crystal, the founder of Crystal Nailz, wants men and women to not just take good care of themselves. But to also make a profit out of it! Her program allows aspiring nail techs to learn from experienced professionals, not just about nails, but how to earn in the business consistently. Crystal offers a virtual Nail class or will travel to your location to help you take your nail business to new heights.
Self-care is non-negotiable; nowadays, we tend to forget how important it is to prioritize ourselves; it is not mainly about beauty, but if we take care of ourselves, it flows. Some look at getting your nails done as a trend, but crystal views her career as a confidence-boosting form of self-care.
