Việt Nam supports Palestinian independence at UN General Assembly session

VIETNAM, December 1 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has called on the international community to support Palestine in gaining independence at a UN General Assembly on November 30 (local time).

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), stated at a UN General Assembly, voiced his concern over violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the volatility of the overall situation, noting that the casualties in the West Bank in 2022 were the highest in over a decade.

The Vietnamese representative affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance that the Palestinian issue must be addressed based on international law and relevant UN resolutions, ensuring the legitimate interest of all parties and especially the inalienable rights of Palestinians. This includes the right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital and peacefully coexisting alongside the State of Israel with internationally recognised pre-1967 borders.

The ambassador underlined the need to create a favourable environment for negotiations and to avoid all actions complicating the situation, such as using forces, expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank, destroying property and expelling Palestinians from their homes.

Việt Nam said it supports international community initiatives promoting the peace process to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. Việt Nam calls on international partners to increase Palestinian humanitarian assistance, Ambassador Giang stated.

During the session, 40 UN member countries showed concern over the recent tension between Israel and Palestine that caused civilian casualties, especially among Palestinians.

Most participants affirmed that the two-state solution is the only way to reach sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine. They underlined that the international community should make efforts to realise this target and settle the longest dispute in modern history in a comprehensive, fair and long-term manner.

At the session, participants approved four resolutions regarding the Palestinian issues.

Earlier, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc sent greetings to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 29.

The President also extended greetings to the Chair of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and the President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. — VNS