President receives new ambassadors from Azerbaijan, Brunei

VIETNAM, December 1 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received new Azerbaijani Ambassador Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade, during which the State leader affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship with the country and hopes to promote all-round ties to match the great potential and sound bilateral partnership.

Underlining the importance of trade cooperation, President Phúc said that despite the outcomes of the economic-trade partnership between the two countries, the result has yet to match their potential.

The two sides should work more closely together to beef up collaboration in areas of their strength, he said, adding that Việt Nam wants to export electronics and accessories and pepper corn to Azerbaijan and import crude oil from this partner, while expanding bilateral cooperation in other areas such as culture, education, tourism, defence and people-to-people contacts.

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that the Government, ministries and sectors of Việt Nam will create optimal conditions for the Azerbaijani diplomat to work in Việt Nam and make contributions to the promotion of bilateral ties.

For his part, Ambassador Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade said his country attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam. He conveyed the Azerbaijani President’s invitation for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2023, which will focus on issues related to post-COVID-19 recovery.

He said that the President of Azerbaijan always prioritises the development of ties with Việt Nam, and pledged to work hard for the growth of the traditional friendship between the two countries.

​The same day, President Phúc also hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Brunei Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof who expressed her delight at the deepening ties between the two countries in all fields, and thanked Việt Nam for supporting Brunei in the agro-fisheries sector. She expressed her belief that the comprehensive partnership between the two countries will further expand in the future, and promised to do her best to promote the ties.

President Phúc said that Việt Nam and Brunei have shared a close relationship and showed pleasure at the growth of bilateral economic partnership with two-way trade exceeding the target of US$500 million set for 2025.

He suggested that the Brunei ambassador focus on promoting the economic and trade collaboration between the two countries, facilitating the import of Vietnamese products, especially rice and agro-fisheries products, and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to partner with their Brunei peers in the future. — VNS